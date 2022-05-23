Traction Battery Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Traction Battery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Traction Battery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the traction battery market size is expected to grow from $27.61 billion in 2021 to $31.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The global traction batteries market size is expected to grow to $52.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.2%. The rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to fuel the traction battery industry growth going forward.

The global traction battery market consists of sales of traction batteries by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a type of rechargeable battery used to power the electric motor in a hybrid electric vehicle or battery electric vehicle. The traction battery is an assembly of accumulators that consists of the storage of energy used to power the traction motor. The design of a traction battery standard is crucial for ensuring extended and trouble-free service life.

Global Traction Battery Market Trends

The growing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the traction battery market. Major companies operating in the traction battery sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to provide cost-effective batteries and strengthen their position.

Global Traction Battery Market Segments

The global traction battery market is segmented:

By Product Type: Lead Acid Based, Li-Ion Based, Nickel Based, Others

By Capacity: Less than 100 Ah, 100-200 Ah, 200-300 Ah, 300-400 Ah, 400 Ah and Above

By Application: Electrical Vehicle (EV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Industrial, Forklift, Mechanical Handling Equipment, Others

By Geography: The global traction battery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Traction Battery Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides traction battery global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global traction battery market, traction battery global market share, traction battery global market segments and geographies, traction battery global market trends, traction battery market players, traction battery market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The traction battery market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Traction Battery Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amara Raja Batteries, BAE Batterien GmbH, Banner Batterien, BYD Company, Coslight Technology International Group Co. Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Company, Enersys, Exide Industries Limited, GS Yuasa International Ltd., HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, Mutlu Incorporated, Sunlight, C&D Technologies Inc., Chaowei Power Holdings Limited, Leoch International Technology Limited Inc., and Sebang Global.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

