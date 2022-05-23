Cancer Tumor Profiling Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Cancer Tumor Profiling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cancer Tumor Profiling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cancer Tumor Profiling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cancer tumor profiling market size is expected to grow from $8.16 billion in 2021 to $9.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. The global cancer tumor profiling market size is expected to grow to $15.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.6%. The increasing incidences of cancer across the globe are expected to propel the cancer tumor profiling industry growth going forward.

The cancer tumor profiling market consists of sales of cancer tumor profiling technologies by entities (organization, partnership, sole traders) that refer to a laboratory test that examines a sample of tumor tissue for specific genes or gene mutations (changes), proteins, or other biomarkers. Tumor profiling can help with treatment planning as well as predicting if cancer will recur or spread to other parts of the body.

Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Trends

The increasing research and development activities have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the cancer and tumor profiling market. Major companies operating in the cancer and tumor profiling sector are focused on research and development activities to meet consumer demand and reinforce their position.

Global Cancer Tumor Profiling Market Segments

The global cancer tumor profiling market is segmented:

By Cancer Type: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, Ovarian Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Others

By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunohistochemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Microarray, Others

By Process Type: Genomics, Proteomics, Epigenetics, Metabolomics, Others

By Application: Personalized Medicine, Diagnostics, Biomarker Discovery, Prognostics, Research Applications

By Geography: The global cancer tumor profiling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Cancer Tumor Profiling Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cancer tumor profiling global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cancer tumor profiling market, global cancer tumor profiling market share, cancer tumor profiling global market segments and geographies, cancer tumor profiling global market trends, cancer tumor profiling global market players, cancer tumor profiling global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cancer tumor profiling market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cancer Tumor Profiling Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Caris Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., QIAGEN, Ribomed Biotechnologies Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., NanoString, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Lucence Health Inc., ACT Genomics Co. LTD, Strand Life Sciences, IMB Dx Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation (Genomic Health Inc.), Guardant Health, and Foundation Medicine Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

