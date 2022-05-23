Global Sucrose Esters Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Sucrose Esters Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Sucrose Esters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sucrose Esters Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the sucrose esters market size is expected to grow to $109.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. Increasing health awareness among the consumers is driving the sucrose esters market growth.

Sucrose Esters market consists of the sales of sucrose ester products by entities (organization, sole-trader, and partnerships) that are a unique group of emulsifiers and low-fat alternatives used in food products including ice-cream, confectionery, dairy, and others. Sucrose Esters also perform other functions in food processing such as protein protection, aeration, hydrophilic-lipophilic, and starch interaction. Sucrose Esters have good conditioning and stabilizing properties. Sucrose esters are also used in the production of personal care products, laundry products, and detergents.

Global Sucrose Esters Market Trends

The natural-based sucrose emulsifiers are one of the key sucrose esters market trends gaining popularity. According to the sucrose esters market analysis, major companies are enabling the development of sustainable products for future use in skincare and detergent products. For instance, BASF, a Germany-based chemicals company launched Emulgade Sucro Plus, a natural-based emulsifier approved by COSMOS. Emulgade Sucro Plus is a 100% natural emulsifier that can be used in creamy lotions, gels, and sprays.

Global Sucrose Esters Market Segments

The global sucrose esters market is segmented:

By Form: Powder, Liquid, Pellet

By Function: Protein and Starch Interaction, Antimicrobial Property, Controlled Sugar Crystallization, Emulsification, Aeration

By End-User: Food and Beverages, Detergents and Cleansers, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others

By Geography: The global sucrose esters market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sucrose Esters Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sucrose esters global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global sucrose esters market, sucrose esters global market share, sucrose esters global market segments and geographies, sucrose esters market players, sucrose esters global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Sucrose Esters Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sisterna, Evonik Industries AG, Zhejiang Synose Tech Co. Ltd., P&G Chemicals, Croda International, Stearinerie Dubois, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku, Alfa Chemicals, Compass Foods Pte. Ltd., Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co. Ltd, Guangxi Gaotong Food Technology, World Chem Industries, Felda Iffco LLC, and NatureWell Sucrose Esters.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

