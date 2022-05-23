Blockchain In Healthcare Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 38% Through 2026

Blockchain In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Blockchain In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the blockchain in healthcare market size is expected to grow to $4.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 38.1%. The growing adoption of blockchain as a service (BaaS) is expected to drive the blockchain in healthcare market growth going forward.

The blockchain in healthcare market consists of sales of blockchain technology and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provides blockchain technology for use in the healthcare industry. Blockchain technology also known as distributed ledger technology (DLT) is a rapidly evolving field that has the potential to transform healthcare by increasing the security, privacy, health information exchanges, and interoperability of health data.

Global Blockchain In Healthcare Market Trends

The advancements in technology are significantly shaping the blockchain in healthcare market. According to the blockchain in healthcare market research, as there is a growing demand for blockchain technology, the key players are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions for the healthcare industry to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2020, Solve. Care, a healthcare blockchain technology company based in Ukraine launched a decentralized care network called Global Telehealth Exchange (GTHE) using blockchain and digital currency. All patient records and transactions will be securely stored on the blockchain of GTHE and can be accessed by Solve. care. Also, in May 2021, Nebula Genomics, a US-based privacy-focused personal genomics service company launched the world’s first genomic NFT – blockchain. The NFT is a unique and irreplaceable representation of a digital or physical object and the human genome which provides an exciting opportunity for an NFT.

Global Blockchain In Healthcare Market Segments

The global blockchain in healthcare market is segmented:

By Type: Permission Blockchains, Permissionless Blockchains

By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

By Application: Supply Chain Management, Clinical Data Exchange and Interoperability, Claims Adjudication and Billing Management, Others

By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Payers, Others

By Geography: The global blockchain in healthcare market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global blockchain in healthcare market report here

Blockchain In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides blockchain in healthcare market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global blockchain in healthcare market, blockchain in healthcare global market share, blockchain in healthcare global market segments and geographies, blockchain in healthcare global market players, blockchain in healthcare market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The blockchain in healthcare market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Blockchain In Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM Corporation, Factom, Hashed Health LLC, Microsoft Corporation, iSolve, Blockpharma, MedicalChain, Guardtime Limited, Gem, Patientory, FarmaTrust, SimplyVital Health Inc., Akiri, BurstIQ, Professional Credentials Exchange Inc., Avaneer, RoboMed, and Embleema Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

