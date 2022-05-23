Global 3D Orthopedics/Prosthetics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

3D Orthpedics/Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s 3D Orthpedics/Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘3D Orthopedics/Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market size is expected to grow to $3.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. According to the global 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market analysis, the increasing number of trauma cases and accidental injuries are contributing to the growth of the market.

The 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market consists of sales of 3D orthopedics/prosthetics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture bone models which can be used in complex orthopedic cases. Orthopedic prosthetics are artificial devices or limbs that are used to replace a missing body part that has been lost due to an accident, trauma, or congenital conditions to improve a person's lifestyle and function. Every prosthesis procedure begins with the removal of diseased joints and the replacement of an artificial implant.

Global 3D Orthopedics/Prosthetics Market Trends

The growing technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market. According to the 3D orthopedic/prosthetics market research, major research institutes and corporations are focusing on developing new technological solutions to give users more control and precision when using prosthetic hands. For instance, in March 2020, the US researchers at the University of Michigan’s Medical School developed nerve interface technology that allows Prosthetics to control artificial limbs with their thoughts. Muscle grafts, electrodes, and machine learning algorithms are used in the nerve interface technology to strengthen the feeble nerve signals originating from the amputee's residual limb so that the bionic hand can absorb them in real-time.

The global 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market is segmented:

By Product Type: Upper Extremity Prosthetics, Lower Extremity Prosthetics, Sockets, Others

By Technology: Conventional, Electric-Powered, Hybrid Orthopedic Prosthetics

By End-User: Hospitals, Prosthetic Centers, Rehabilitation Center, Others

By Geography: The global 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D Orthopedics/Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D orthopedics/prosthetics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market, 3D orthopedics/prosthetics market share, 3D orthopedics/prosthetics global market segments and geographies, 3D orthopedics/prosthetics global market players, 3D orthopedics/prosthetics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s 3D Orthopedics/Prosthetics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Advanced Arm Dynamics, Arthrex, Blatchford, DJO Global Inc., Exactas Inc., Filature LLC, Globus Medical, Hanger Inc., Orthopediatrics, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Össur, Otto Bock, Pega Medical, Smith & Nephew, Wishbone Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical, DePuy Synthes, Mobius Bionics, NuVasive Inc, Steeper Group, and Stryker Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

