Metaverse in Education Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Summary, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping)

Metaverse in Education Market Trends – Increasing collaboration between edtech platforms and metaverse companies

Metaverse in Education Market Rising popularity of e-learning, increasing preference for immersive learning experiences, and increasing investment to develop metaverse-related learning platforms ” — Emergen Research

May 23, 2022

According to Emergen Research, the global Metaverse in Education Market Size was USD XX Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD XX Billion in 2030 and register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period, 2022-2030.

Metaverse leverages augmented reality solutions and decentralized technology to facilitate connection and interaction among users and achieve a digital approach to social learning and skill development. Metaverse has the potential to change how institutional education can be monetized and with growth of online platforms, lecturers can teach in real-time to live audience while simultaneously teaching online class. Metaverse can connect students and teachers from across the globe to encourage enhanced interaction and sharing of knowledge to improve learning experiences. Rising popularity of metaverse in the education sector, increasing investment to develop robust and collaborative learning platforms, acceptance of VR and AR tech by teachers across the globe, and growth of virtual digital education are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Metaverse is the next iteration of the internet and refers to a shared virtual space where users can interact with each other through their digital avatars. This virtual world is an amalgamation of advanced technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, extended reality, AI, and effectively combines attributes of social media, games, and cryptocurrencies. Metaverse can be employed in the education sector to offer immersive learning experiences to students to create dynamic and impactful learning environment. Metaverse tools and technologies can enhance engagement and involvement in online classes and significantly improve effectiveness of learning, increase retention of information in online learning, and take less time.

Augmented Reality Segment to Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

Augmented reality segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to increasing adoption of AR devices due to its ability to offer enhanced and real-world learning experiences. Augmented reality can enable a more tactile and collaborative learning experience and can facilitate improved communication between teachers and students. Augmented reality can enable active and constructive knowledge experiences and can blend two environments to make learning more informed and effective and these are some other factors expected to contribute revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Learning Segment to Dominate Other Application Segments:

Learning segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing adoption of metaverse platforms to offer immersive learning experiences to students of all ages, facilitate communication between learners across the globe, and advancements in e-learning platforms. Learning in the metaverse can improve its interactivity and impact and improve communication and skill development.

North America to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period attributable to rapid adoption of metaverse platforms by universities and education institutions in the region to offer immersive experiences to students and rising investment to develop educational games for schools and colleges. Increasing integration of AR and XR programs to in curriculum to offer more impact learning experience across various disciplines such as behavioral research, healthcare, and architecture and acceptance of cryptocurrencies for tuition fees payment are some other factors expected to drive market growth in the region.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Invact Metaversity

Tomorrow’s Education

Sophia Technologies Ltd.

Metaverse Group

Shenzhen Meten International Education Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Shengxue Culture Communication Co., Ltd.,

WU Executive Academy

21K School

Luca & Friends

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd.

Jiangsu Hibao Tech Software Co., Ltd.

Roblox

Microsoft

The University of Miami

The University of Nevada

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in education market on the basis of component, technology, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Learning

Skill Development

Educational Apps

Self-Regulation Skills

Cultural Understanding

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Israel

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Metaverse in Education Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Summary, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping)