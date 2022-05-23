Tactical Data Link Market to Hit USD 11.70 Billion by 2029 | Growing International Security Threats & Cross-border Issues to Fuel Market Growth

Companies covered in Tactical Data Link Market Are BAE Systems plc (U.K.), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (U.S.), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy) Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Technologies (U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden) Thales Group (France) Viasat Inc. (U.S.) and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global tactical data link market size is anticipated to hit USD 11.70 billion by 2029 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period. The increasing cross-border disputes amongst neighboring countries and the growing international security threats are expected to augment the market growth. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its report titled, “Tactical Data Link Market, 2022-2029”. The market size stood at USD 6.64 billion in 2021 and USD 7.00 billion in 2022.

Additionally, the rising military spending on developing network-enabled weapons and teaming unmanned and manned systems is likely to be a major trend boosting the market growth.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 7.00 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 11.70 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.61 % 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Solution Type, By Data Link Type, and By Platform Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered BAE Systems plc (U.K.), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (U.S.), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy) Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Technologies (U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden) Thales Group (France) Viasat Inc. (U.S.) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Market Segments:



On the basis of solution, the market is bifurcated into software and hardware. On the basis of platform, the market is trifurcated into sea, ground, and air. On the basis of data link type, the market is segmented into Link 16 and others. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into situational awareness, radio communication, electronic warfare, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR), and command & control. Geographically, the market is classified into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage-

It incorporates Porters’ Five Forces Analysis for precise prediction.

It assimilates key market drivers and restraints.

It profiles the rankings of key market players accordingly.

It includes key market developments and information on different market segments.

It assesses the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the market.

Drivers & Restraints-



Growing International Security Threats & Cross-border Issues to Fuel Market Growth

The growing demand for better interoperability between coalition partners and armed forces for secure communication boosts advanced solutions and systems manufacturing. Tactical data link solutions’ growing adoption by end-users owing to the rising necessity for secure communication is projected to fuel the global tactical data link market growth.

Terrorist activities have risen exponentially in recent years. This had led to increased defense budgets and fueled the adoption of modern military communication systems and technologies. Moreover, the globally rising cross-border conflicts amongst neighboring countries have resulted in increased expenditure on the modernization of conventional communication systems. These factors are collectively anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

However, the diversion of defense budgets to healthcare and rigorous military standards may restrain the market growth.

Regional Insights-

North America to Hold Lion’s Share Due to Enormous Defense Spending

North America is projected to attain the largest tactical data link market share due to enormous defense spending by the U.S. Additionally, the growing expenditure on advanced military solutions’ development is anticipated to boost the region’s market growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising defense expenditures across India, China, South Korea, and other countries are anticipated to expand the region’s market development.

Europe is expected to witness substantial growth in the global market. The key players present in the region, such as Leonardo S.p.A, Thales Group, and others, are expected to stimulate market growth. Additionally, the rising modernization programs in the military across Russia, France, the U.K., and other nations are anticipated to amplify the region’s market growth.

The rest of the world is predicted to witness considerable market growth of tactical data link during the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID-19 on the Tactical Data Link Market Steps Taken by the Industry/Government/Companies to Overcome the Impact Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Tactical Data Link Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Solution Hardware Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Data Link Type Link 16 Other Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Air Ground Sea Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Command & Control Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Electronic Warfare Radio Communication Situational Awareness Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Secure Contracts to Amplify their Revenues

The market comprises various medium and large-scaled businesses such as Thales Group, BAE Systems PLC, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Viasat Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and others. The major market players emphasize developing associated tactical communication equipment, software solutions, and upgraded systems to cater to application demand. They adopt strategies such as acquisitions, long-term contracts with the defense ministry, mergers, and extensive research and development. For instance, in November 2020, the Department of Defense AIMS program office certified BAE Systems’ Identification Friend-or-Foe Transponder for F-22 Raptor that uses tactical data link 16 in its air navigation system waveforms.

Key Industry Development-

June 2020: BAE Systems entered into a five-year contract worth USD 85.9 million for engineering systems for the U.S. Navy. The company will support in designing, integrating, producing, installing, testing, and evaluating data link technology for navy ships.

