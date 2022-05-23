Virtual Reality (VR) Market 2021 by Keyplayers and Vendors: Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, Google, Eon Reality, Sony

Emergen Research Logo

Virtual reality (VR) Market Trends – Increased demand from gaming & entertainment sector

Virtual Reality Market Size – USD 6.14 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.5%, Market Trends – Increased demand from gaming & entertainment secto” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global virtual reality (VR) market size is expected to reach USD 43.01 Billion at a steady CAGR of 27.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Virtual reality technology and solutions demand is increasing due to surge in usage of head-mounted displays in gaming and entertainment, as well as in the retail sector, which is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth going ahead. Virtual reality provides various benefits such as it allows users to immerse themselves in video games as one of the characters, learn to perform heart surgery virtually, and also enhances the quality of sports training to maximize performance.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/630

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In March 2021, Square Yards, which is a brokerage firm, acquired PropVR, which is an AI-based platform specializing in developing digital property experiences using 3D technologies, augmented reality, and virtual reality. PropVR converts physical space or floor plan into an interactive 3D walkthrough. Square Yards covers the entire real-estate journey from search & discovery, mortgages, transactions, rentals, interiors, property management, and post-sales services.

• Gesture tracking devices provide real-time data to computers to fulfil the user’s commands. Gesture recognition also offers better ergonomics for consumer devices. Motion sensors can track and interpret gestures, and use them as a primary source of data input. Moreover, rise in use of biometric systems in various fields of people’s lives, from home and cars, to shops, is also driving demand for these devices.

• Virtual reality proved to be a game changer in the gaming sector as it boosts user experience. VR provides gamers with attractive virtual objects, and provides them ability to invite players into the game in the real-time. Broadcasters are also streaming live games in virtual reality and planning to sell virtual tickets to live games in the future so that anybody from any part of the world can watch the event. It will enable those fans who cannot afford to travel to the event, to be included remotely.

The Virtual Reality research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-reality-market

The key companies studied in the Virtual Reality report are:

Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, Google, Eon Reality, Sony, Mindmaze, Panasonic Corporation, HTC, Firsthand Technology, and Cyberglove Systems.

Make Payment [Buy your Exclusive copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/630

Regional Segmentation

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

Emergen Research has segmented the global virtual reality market on the basis of offering, technology, device type, application, and region:

• Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Hardware

1. Displays and Projectors

2. Sensors

3. Cameras

4. Position Trackers

5. Semiconductor Components

6. Others (Computer/video generator and combiner)

o Software

1. Cloud-Based Services

2. Software Development Kits

3. VR Content Creation

• Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Non-immersive

o Semi and Fully Immersive

• Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Head-Mounted Displays

o Projectors and Display Walls

o Gesture-Tracking Devices

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Consumer

1. Gaming and Entertainment

2. Sports

o Commercial

1. Education and Training

2. Retail and Ecommerce

3. Advertising

4. Travel and Tourism

o Enterprise

o Healthcare

1. Patient Care Management

2. Surgery

3. Pharmacy Management

4. Fitness Management

5. Medical Training and Education

o Aerospace & Defense

o Others

1. Automotive

2. Geospatial Mining

3. Real Estate (Architecture and Building Design)

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/virtual-reality-market

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Virtual Reality market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/630

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/

next-generation display materials market-https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-display-materials-market

artificial intelligence in transportation market-https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-transportation-market

coastal surveillance market-https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/coastal-surveillance-market

conversational artificial intelligence market-https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/conversational-artificial-intelligence-market

insurance market-https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/insurance-market

legal online dispute resolution market-https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/legal-online-dispute-resolution-market

mobile phlebotomy services market-https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-phlebotomy-services-market

patent and trademark renewals services market-https://www.google.dz/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patent-and-trademark-renewals-services-market

recycled carbon fiber market –

https://soundcloud.com/emergen-research/recycled-carbon-fiber-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-virtual-reality-market



Virtual Reality Market Size Worth USD 43.01 Billion in 2028