Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 93.27 Billion at a CAGR of 6.5% in 2030

Increasing demand for recycled water owing to large-scale biogas production in the dairy and the brewery industry Drives market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global industrial wastewater treatment market size is expected to reach USD 93.27 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing government initiatives to reduce the emission from industrial waste is a prominent factor that is driving industrial wastewater treatment market revenue growth.

Industries utilize a large volume of water in their manufacturing and other industrial operations. As a result, water gets contaminated with a variety of chemicals and pollutants. Therefore, it should be thoroughly treated or processed before being discharged into any water source. These procedures and methods for water treatment have enabled governments in various countries to adopt policies and environmental laws that define the level of treatment required to protect water quality.

Wastewater treatment plants aid in removing harmful pollutants and contaminants from liquid wastes and convert them into an acceptable final effluent so that industries can re-use them in their operations. The treatment primarily focuses on both suspended and dissolved contaminants. Moreover, advanced treatment systems are utilized for treating pollutants such as phosphorus.

Increasing awareness of the benefits of wastewater treatment among various industry professionals is a key factor driving wastewater treatment market growth. Properly treated industrial wastewater allows companies to protect their critical equipment while also preserving their reputation for high-quality products. Implementation of high-quality wastewater solutions, for instance, Cyclor technology developed by SUEZ, has enabled the food processing industry in North America to avoid fines and shutdowns, and control emissions.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Aries Chemicals, Inc., Ecolab, SUEZ, Kemira, Solenis, Feralco AB, IXOM, Hydrite Chemical, and SNF.

Further key findings from the report suggest

On January 17, 2022, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., a Tokyo-based leading manufacturer, and provider of products and services in water treatment chemicals and water treatment facilities, announced that their KR-FM resin has recently been adopted in North America as part of its efforts to assist customers in improving production efficiency and product quality in order to advance industrial production technologies. The KR-FM resin is a functional material designed for high purity ultrapure water production and yield improvement in cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing.

Adsorption segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand from the paper & pulp industries is a key factor driving this segment's growth. Adsorption is a highly efficient process that aids in removing dissolved organic pollutants from industrial wastewater, such as dyes. Dyes are classified as organic pollutants. The textile, paper & pulp industries all use large number of dyes in their operations. As a result, these pollutants are prevalent in wastewater generated by these industries. Dyes are typically emitted by industrial processes such as dye manufacturing, textile finishing, and food coloring. As a result, the large-scale release of this toxic waste can have a significantly negative impact on microbial populations while also being toxic to mammalian animals. Consequently, industries and prominent market players are implementing cutting-edge methods such as adsorption to effectively reduce environmental impact and keep themselves compliant efficient.

Ultrafiltration systems segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for cost-effective wastewater filtration solutions is a crucial factor driving growth of this segment. Ultrafiltration systems are designed to reduce the volume of oil in water by up to 98 percent without the use of chemical additives. These systems can also remove particulates during deburring and tumbling operations, allowing the water and soap solution to be recycled and reused. Companies also observe a significant reduction in detergent costs of up to 75% percent and a reduction in waste disposal costs of up to 90%, when calculating heating and disposal expenses. For these reasons, ultrafiltration membrane technology is rapidly replacing traditional filtration methods as a prominent choice among industry professionals.

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Chemical & Petrochemical

Healthcare

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Biological

Sludge Treatment

Filtration

Demineralization

Others

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Ultrafiltration Systems

Vacuum Evaporation and Distillation

Reverse Osmosis Systems

Paper Bed Filters

Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Industrial Wastewater Treatment market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Industrial Wastewater Treatment market.

The global Industrial Wastewater Treatment market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the dominating factors that are influencing the growth of the industry?

In the forecast period, which market segment is expected to rise the most?

What are the risks and challenges that the industry is facing?

In the coming years, which area is projected to dominate the market?

Who are the major players in the market?

What kind of strategic business plans have they made?

Thank you for taking the time to read our article. The report can be tailored to the needs of the client. Please contact us for more details, and our team will tailor the report to your specific requirements.

