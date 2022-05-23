Global Ultrafiltration Market Anticipated to Reach USD 5.72 Billion at a CAGR of 15.0% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growth in the population and the rising awareness among the public regarding water-borne diseases are propelling the growth of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ultrafiltration market is forecast to reach USD 5.72 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ultrafiltration is a membrane filtration in which forces like concentration gradients or pressure lead to a separation through a semipermeable membrane. In wastewater treatment, ultrafiltration devices are used to recycle and reuse water that contains virtually no physical solids.

Ultrafiltration can be used for removal of macromolecules and particulates and from raw water, to produce potable water. The process is used to replace existing secondary and tertiary filtration systems deployed in water-treatment plants or as standalone systems in secluded regions with growing population. Ultrafiltration processes are generally preferred over traditional treatment methods as there are no chemicals required in it, it provides consistent product quality regardless of feed quality, is of compact size, and is also capable of exceeding regulatory standards of water quality, achieving 90-100% pathogen removal.

The demand for ultrafiltration in North America is on the rise, due to the high level of pollution from industrial, commercial, and residential wastes. In the United States, 55% of the population lives within 50 miles of the coast and results in overcrowding and a significant increase in residential waste. This has led to the adoption of wastewater treatment plants in these areas.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report: Pentair, Dowdupont, Inge, Pall Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems, 3M, Hydranautics, Hyflux, Toray Industries, Inc., and Alfa Laval, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Municipal treatment held a market share of 46.7% in the year 2019. Municipal wastewater treatment practice evolved primarily to accommodate discharge of treated effluents to surface waters, and not to facilitate the use of effluent on crops. This type of wastewater treatment typically comprises of three-stage treatment, i.e., preliminary treatment, primary treatment, and secondary treatment.

Polymeric ultrafiltration type is forecasted to hold a market share of 59.8% in the year 2028. Polymeric surfactants have been extensively used in ultrafiltration processes such as membrane cleaning, removal of surfactants or other organic toxic compounds and metal ions from solutions, and estimation of interactions at surfactant and membrane interface.

Hollow Fibre is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. Ultrafiltration was firstly developed in the ’70s for liquid treatment, notably in the dairy Industry. With its strong development for drinking water at a large scale, ultrafiltration on hollow fiber membrane is now known as a clean, efficient and inexpensive technique for water purification in domestic and industrial fields.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 43.4% in the year 2019. The region provides a lucrative opportunity for the ultrafiltration market. The rise in awareness of water and wastewater treatment and growing scarcity of freshwater are expected to propel the demand for ultrafiltration during the forecast period.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Polymeric

Ceramic

Module Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hollow Fiber

Plate and Frame

Tubular

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Municipal Treatment

Industrial Treatment

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical Processing

Chemical & Petrochemical Processing

Others

The report is written with the aid of industry analysts, market segmentation, and data collection in order to assist readers in making profitable business decisions. The report includes a comprehensive database of technical and product advances. It also provides information on growth rates and market value, as well as a thorough examination of niche market segments. The report provides strategic advice to newcomers and existing businesses about how to make profitable and well-informed business decisions.

The Ultrafiltration market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Ultrafiltration market.

The global Ultrafiltration market is segmented into:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

