Facility Management Market to Reach USD 1,856.44 Billion by 2029 | Increase in Infrastructural Capitalization to Foster Market

Companies Profiled in Facility Management Market are Sodexo (France), CBRE Group, Inc. (U.S.), ISS A/S (Denmark), Compass Group (U.K.), Aramark (U.S.), Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (U.S.), Cushman & Wakefield plc. (U.S.), Tenon Group (India), Johnson Controls International plc. (Ireland), Dussmann Group (Germany), Serco Group PLC (U.K.), Mitie Group Plc (U.K.), G4S Plc (U.K.), Veolia Environment (France)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global facility management market size was valued at USD 1,239.99 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 1,260.36 billion in 2022 to USD 1,856.44 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. This information is presented by Fortune Business insights, in its report titled, “Facility Management Market, 2022-2029.”

COVID-19 Impacts:

Upsurge in Use of Facility Management Services by Governments to Boost Market During COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a financial confusion due to succeeding lockdowns. Even well-administered organizations faced the damage caused by COVID-19 outbreak. It has also influenced the facility management industry nevertheless. Facility managers have struggled since the pandemic began to examine novel choices for remote work or publically remote workplaces. On the contrary, the growing consciousness of cleanliness, administration maintenance, and security is predicted to fuel the market during the impending future.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/facility-management-market-101658

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Sodexo (France)

CBRE Group, Inc. (U.S.)

ISS A/S (Denmark)

Compass Group (U.K.)

Aramark (U.S.)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (U.S.)

Cushman & Wakefield plc. (U.S.)

Tenon Group (India)

Johnson Controls International plc. (Ireland)

Dussmann Group (Germany)

Serco Group PLC (U.K.)

Mitie Group Plc (U.K.)

G4S Plc (U.K.)

Veolia Environment (France)

Segments:

Hard Services Segment to Hold Prime Market Share Assisted by Development in Infrastructure Sector

By services type, the market is segmented into hard services, soft services, and other services. The hard services category is expected to hold prime market share owing to the continued subsequent growth of the infrastructure industry globally.

Real Estate Segment to Lead Market during the Forecast Period

Based on Industry, the market is segmented into healthcare, government, education, military & defense, real estate, and others. The real estate sector is predicted to be fueled across the world over the forecast period. It is accredited to the continued extension in the construction & developments industry in numerous nations.

The report's scope contains five prime regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Report Coverage:

The report presents a systematic study of the market segments and thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the current market trends as well as the future opportunities is offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help with the facility management market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been discussed in the report to assist investors and business owners with a better understanding of the possible threats present in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the dominating position.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/facility-management-market-101658

Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in Infrastructural Capitalization to Foster Market

Government organizations across various economies are majorly capitalizing in the construction and infrastructural industry. The infrastructural growth is predominantly reliant on three components involving restoration of prevailing buildings, new building construction, and civil engineering. Nevertheless, in the global scenario, the industry is well-placed to take benefit of infrastructural investments. The market propensity with renovation of existing buildings is representing most of the facility management services, presentations, and market growth.

However, various huge facilities management service providers with heavy initial investment in facility services barely face problems concerning restricted utilization of technology; this is owing to the projects signed for a long time period.

Industrial Robots Market: Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1239.99 Billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 1856.44 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.7% 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2029 Segments Covered By Service, Industry Vertical, By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Sodexo (France), CBRE Group, Inc. (U.S.), ISS A/S (Denmark), Compass Group (U.K.), Aramark (U.S.), Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (U.S.), Cushman & Wakefield plc. (U.S.), Tenon Group (India), Johnson Controls International plc. (Ireland), Dussmann Group (Germany), Serco Group PLC (U.K.), Mitie Group Plc (U.K.), G4S Plc (U.K.), Veolia Environment (France) Facility Management Market Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Check Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/facility-management-market-101658

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Implementation of Advanced Technologies

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow sturdily, owing to the implementation of novel technologies such as IoT, AI, robot adoption, and others. Asia Pacific held the largest facility management market share in 2021.

Similarly, the market in Europe is estimated to rise substantially in the coming years. It is on account of the adoption of precautionary guidelines by governments in numerous countries in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaborations among Companies to Reinforce their Brand Values in Global Market

Important players in the market are incessantly rooting for proficient tactics to endorse their products and inaugurate their positions in the market. One such stratagem is to launch new products by forming a coalition with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.

Key Industry Development:

June 2020: Sodexo collaborated with Bureau Veritas to present a sanitized identification label for Sodexo service that provides quality guarantee to consumers. This collaboration comprises on-site facility management services and catering services. The label was presented in the U.K., France, the U.S., Canada and then slowly rolled out in other nations across the world.

Quick Buy - Facility Management Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101658

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Facility Management Share Analysis, 2021

Global Facility Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 By Service Type (USD Bn) Hard Services Soft Services Other Services By Industry Vertical (USD Bn) Healthcare Government Education Military & Defense Real Estate Others (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, etc.) By Region (USD Bn) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Facility Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029 By Service Type (USD Bn) Hard Services Soft Services Other Services By Industry Vertical (USD Bn) Healthcare Government Education Military & Defense Real Estate Others (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, etc.) By Country (USD Bn) U.S. By Industry Vertical (USD Bn) Healthcare Government Education Military & Defense Real Estate Others (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, etc.) Canada By Industry Vertical (USD Bn) Healthcare Government Education Military & Defense Real Estate Others (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, etc.)



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/facility-management-market-101658

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

North America HVAC System Market Size, Industry Share | Forecast, 2029

Conveyor Systems Market Size, Industry Share | Forecast, 2029

Air Filters Market Size, Industry Share | Forecast, 2029

About Us:

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: