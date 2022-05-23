Derby Barracks / 1st Degree Agg Domestic and Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5002087
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller / ECSD Deputy Matthew Thomas
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 05/22/2022 @ 1830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, Island Pond, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg Domestic / Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Ryan Powers
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police and Essex County Sherriff’s Department were advised of a domestic assault on Railroad St in Island Pond. Investigation revealed Ryan Powers assaulted a family member causing pain. Further investigation revealed Powers to have threatened the life of several other family members on multiple occasions. Powers was taken into custody by Essex County Sheriffs and VSP. Powers was taken to the Derby Barracks for processing. Powers was issued court ordered conditions of release and cited into court for 1230 on 05/23/2022 by the Honorable Judge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/2022 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Essex County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881