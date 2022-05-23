Derby Barracks / 1st Degree Agg Domestic and Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002087

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller / ECSD Deputy Matthew Thomas

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 05/22/2022 @ 1830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, Island Pond, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg Domestic / Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Ryan Powers

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police and Essex County Sherriff’s Department were advised of a domestic assault on Railroad St in Island Pond. Investigation revealed Ryan Powers assaulted a family member causing pain. Further investigation revealed Powers to have threatened the life of several other family members on multiple occasions. Powers was taken into custody by Essex County Sheriffs and VSP. Powers was taken to the Derby Barracks for processing. Powers was issued court ordered conditions of release and cited into court for 1230 on 05/23/2022 by the Honorable Judge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/23/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Essex County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881