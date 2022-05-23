Submit Release
News Search

There were 129 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,360 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / 1st Degree Agg Domestic and Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5002087

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller / ECSD Deputy Matthew Thomas                         

STATION:  Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/22/2022 @ 1830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St, Island Pond, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Agg Domestic / Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Ryan Powers                                              

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Island Pond, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police and Essex County Sherriff’s Department were advised of a domestic assault on Railroad St in Island Pond. Investigation revealed Ryan Powers assaulted a family member causing pain. Further investigation revealed Powers to have threatened the life of several other family members on multiple occasions. Powers was taken into custody by Essex County Sheriffs and VSP. Powers was taken to the Derby Barracks for processing. Powers was issued court ordered conditions of release and cited into court for 1230 on 05/23/2022 by the Honorable Judge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  05/23/2022  @ 1230 hours

COURT: Essex County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:    N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time

 

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks / 1st Degree Agg Domestic and Criminal Threatening

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.