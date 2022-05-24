Sun Health Center Treats Patients with Alcohol and Opiate Addictions

An industry leader in providing outpatient services in brain optimization and recovery is providing treatment options for addictions.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, more than 20 million Americans suffer with some form of addiction. That is why representatives with Sun Health Center today announced that it treats patients with alcohol and opiate addictions at its Deerfield Beach Clinic.

Alan Parana, Marketing and Design representative and spokesperson for Sun Health Center explained that Sun Health treats patients with alcohol and opiate addictions who need help for the cravings that often linger long after detox, increasing relapse risks.

Like other MATs that improve recovery outcomes, Vivitrol (also known as naltrexone, its generic name) is a prescription medication that can successfully reduce your desire to drink or use heroin or painkillers.

Vivitrol, according to Parana, is found to be most effective when it is administered in combination with counseling and therapy. (In this sense, it is also like other MATs, which require a comprehensive and integrated approach when prescribed).

Sun Health patients who receive Vivitrol injections at its clinic also meet in individual therapy sessions with one of its TeleTherapists specializing in addiction.

Parana noted that since no one MAT is right for everyone, Vivitrol is another medication-assisted treatment option that Sun Health makes available to patients with addictions to alcohol or opiates like heroin and prescription painkillers.

The drug can only be administered by qualified Vivitrol providers. It is available as a once-monthly injection at the company’s clinic in a convenient, extended-release form.

About Sun Health Center

Sun Health Centers, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, is an outpatient provider of specialized services in brain optimization and recovery. Our nationally renowned neuro, medical and clinical professionals treat men and women from around the country (ages 18 and up) who come to us for help with a wide range of needs in the areas of peak performance and recovery from traumatic injury, addiction, and mental health conditions.

