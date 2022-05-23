Sun Health Center in Deerfield Beach, FL, Now Offering Suboxone Maintenance

One of the nation’s best is providing outpatient services in brain optimization, and recovery has expanded its services.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Sun Health Center today announced that it is now offering Suboxone Maintenance.

Alan Parana, Marketing and Design representative and spokesperson for Sun Health Center explained that its experienced team of Suboxone doctors, credentialed therapists, and other medical and recovery specialists has helped many patients achieve long-term recovery from heroin and other narcotic painkillers, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, even fentanyl.

Suboxone Maintenance, Parana explained, is for people with serious, long-term addiction to heroin or painkiller pills—especially those who have a history of failed rehab attempts and relapses. The ideal candidates for this program are individuals who have tried unsuccessfully to quit opiate drugs—and, for whom the dangers of relapse and overdose outweigh the risks of being on Suboxone over a longer period of maintenance.

Parana noted that Suboxone Maintenance is administered as part of a comprehensive treatment plan that includes behavioral therapies, via TeleHealth, and other supports. The treatment can only be prescribed by a qualified doctor and when a patient’s individual circumstances warrant it.

To qualify for Suboxone Maintenance, patients must first receive a detailed medical and clinical assessment, including a review of their addiction history and past relapses and rehab attempts. Patients who qualify for Suboxone Maintenance will be able to discuss this treatment option in consultation with an addiction-certified psychiatrist.

At Sun Health, the length of time a patient stays on Suboxone can depend on various factors, such as:

• Duration of their addiction

• The type of narcotics

• Family history of substance abuse

• How well they respond to Suboxone

• Progress in treatment

For more information, please visit sunhealthcenter.com/about-us and https://sunhealthcenter.com/blog/.

About Sun Health Center

Sun Health Centers, headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, is an outpatient provider of specialized services in brain optimization and recovery. Our nationally renowned neuro, medical and clinical professionals treat men and women from around the country (ages 18 and up) who come to us for help with a wide range of needs in the areas of peak performance and recovery from traumatic injury, addiction, and mental health conditions.

