Washable Markers Market Size 2028 - Easy Availability Of Ultra-Clean Washable Markers Is Driving Industry Revenue Growth

Reports And Data

Growing demand for non-toxic washable markers, along with high investment in the R&D of biodegradable washable markers, is propelling the market growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has added a new report on the global Washable Markers Market that offers a comprehensive overview of the Washable Markers market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue share, competitive landscape, regional bifurcation, supply and demand trends, and current and emerging trends. Additionally, the report also gives an insight about product portfolio, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channel have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report.

The Global Washable Markers Market size is estimated to reach USD 593.7 Million by 2028 from USD 469.1 Million in 2020, delivering a CAGR of 2.90% through 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The major factors driving the demand for washable markers is the exponential rise in the number of school-going children, along with the increasing disposable income of households in developing economies.

Growing demand for washable pigment-based writing accessories such as markers from schools and other educational institutes is among the major factors driving growth of the global washable markers market. Demand for these markers is mainly because of non-toxic nature which are highly preferred by the users. The washable markers are mostly made of non-toxic chemical compounds such as cyclic alkylene carbonates and food-grade vegetable dyes, which are safe for children.

Inquire For Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1963

Key Participants:

The players operating in the global washable markers market are Crayola, Liqui-Mark Corporation, Faber – Castell, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd., F.I.L.A. Group, Dri Mark Products Inc., STABILO International GmbH, Carioca S.p.a., Newell Brands, and Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., among others.

The industry has been growing steadily over the past decade and CAGR is expected to improve over the forecast period. It is also likely to be one of the industries influencing global revenue generation. Rapidly growing demand, an abundance of raw materials, population growth, financial stability, and product awareness are some of the factors that make progress directly and indirectly in the market.

The report projects the growth rate of the leading market segments for the coming years by studying the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratio, production & consumption, revenue, challenges, and growth opportunities in the market. The segmentation given in the study aims to help readers identify promising investment areas and help companies in formulating better business strategies to reach their desired goals.

Further Key Findings From The Report Suggest:

• In terms of type, the semi-washable marker segment is estimated to account for 43.2% of the global washable market share, delivering a CAGR of 2.9% through 2027.

• Based on function, the rehydrateable segment is forecast to contribute revenue of nearly USD 174.6 Million to the market share, witnessing a growth rate of 3.3% over the forecast period.

• The multi-surface markers segment accounted for 31.4% of the washable marker market revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to witness a growth rate of 2.1% over the projected timeframe.

• In the regional landscape, the North American region accounted for the largest chunk of the global washable market share of nearly 39.4% in 2019, followed by Europe with 24.8% of market share on account of preference for advanced teaching techniques across educational institutions in the regions.

• The Asia Pacific region is forecast to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period owing to the growing number of educational institutes in the emerging economies. China, South Korea, and India remain some of the major contributors to regional growth.

• In April 2017, a leading manufacturer of a wide range of stationery products, Kokuyo Camlin, began its new factory in Maharashtra, India. The new facility is the largest in the Asia Pacific region.

Request For Customized Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1963

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Semi-Washable

• Ultra-Clean Washable

• Self-Vanishing

Functions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Rehydrateable

• Non-Toxic

• Multi-Surface

• Scented

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Children Usage

• Educational Sectors

• Official Purpose

• Others

Purchase Premium Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1963

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Objective of Studies:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Washable Markers market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Washable Markers market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

View Report Details @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/washable-markers-market

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Read More Reports:

Global Smartphone and Tablet Cases & Covers Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/smartphone-and-tablet-case-and-covers-market

Digital Notepad Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/digital-notepad-market

Light Duty Rollator Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/light-duty-rollator-market

Baby Diaper Machine Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/baby-diaper-machine-market

About Reports and Data:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.