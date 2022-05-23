RST Solutions superior dust control technology reduces impact of major roadworks on residents and environment
This treatment speeds up construction by reducing the maintenance and repair work after rain and prevents dust from imposing on neighbouring properties”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A civil construction company responsible for major road upgrades in Australia is using high-performing dust suppression and erosion control technologies developed by leading fine particle specialist RST Solutions to reduce the impact of roadworks on nearby residents and the environment.
— RST Solutions Business Development Manager Mark Farmer
RST Solutions’ advanced technology Total Ground Control is being used by SMA Infrastructure to suppress dust and control erosion on a major roadwork site and it’s performing to the highest standards, particularly during the last major weather event, saving SMA time and money in maintenance and repairs.
Total Ground Control is a soil binder applied by spray to stabilise disturbed areas, protecting against wind and rain to control erosion and suppress dust, which is critical in an urban environment.
RST Solutions Business Development Manager Mark Farmer has been working with SMA Infrastructure to supply advanced products to assist the company in meeting strict regulations.
“SMA has taken great care to overcome the usual community issues caused by roadworks,” Mr Farmer said.
“The company is committed to high levels of dust and erosion control activities, which shows a great deal of care for the community and our products have played a role by binding exposed material on the work site to protect from erosion and suppress dust.”
“This treatment speeds up construction by reducing the maintenance and repair work after rain and prevents dust from imposing on neighbouring properties.”
SMA Infrastructure Environmental Manager Jason Haslett said RST’s product Total Ground Control had been performing extremely well in many different situations, and was greatly reducing the potential for dust and erosion, performing particularly well during the recent extreme rainfall weather event.
“RST’s high-quality products and customer support have contributed to our work having less impact on the community and the environment, which results in less recovery work for our construction teams,” Mr Haslett said.
“Considering the quantity and intensity of the recent rainfall events, the Total Ground Control soil binder product from RST Solutions we used for erosion control has performed exceptionally well to date.”
“We applied RST’s Total Ground Control last December on this major infrastructure project that has since received 1,221.4mm (1.22 meters) of rain and it’s still performing well.”
“It was pretty incredible that there was no need for major repairs after the extreme rainfall in which the project received 565.6mm in around 48 hours. This is largely credited to the type of soil binder we used, using the correct dosage levels and the most appropriate application methods.”
“We applied Total Ground Control to the batters, embankments and other disturbed areas under RST’s guidance in terms of the concentrations required for the various assets and the best application methods.
“By helping us to manage unexpected changes in construction and weather patterns and adjust the concentration to suit different material types and infrastructure forms, RST has helped us save significant costs.”
Total Ground Control is a specialty polymer emulsion soil binder developed by RST Solutions as a long term veneering agent for all non-trafficked applications. Diluted in water at varying concentrations depending on materials and application area, Total Ground Control is sprayed directly onto open ground material for long term dust and erosion control.
Total Ground Control is highly effective in withstanding winds and numerous applications in the agricultural industry have demonstrated that the soil binder is safe to be sprayed directly over seeds, plants and trees.
For that reason, Total Ground Control can also be applied with seed and planting programs to bind the seed bed and enable roots to take hold against the negative impacts of rain and wind.
RST Solutions specialises in solving complex dust and erosion issues for a variety of infrastructure projects globally, with customised solutions adapted to varying factors such as materials being used, processes involved, local weather patterns, temperatures and land topography.
By taking into consideration a site’s application equipment and systems, as well as construction processes, RST Solutions develops advanced technologies tailored to solve site-specific issues caused by all types of fine particle matter from dust to mud, silt to sediment.
This expertise comes from 28 years of experience gained from developing solutions for extensive fine particle challenges presented by numerous industries, processes and material types.
RST Solutions is an Australian business operating internationally, with presence and projects currently in the United States of America, China, India, Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Columbia, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Papua New Guinea, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Indonesia, The Philippines, Malaysia, Croatia, Lithuania and Mongolia.
For more information, contact RST Solutions on (07) 5522 0244 or visit www.rstsolutions.com.au.
