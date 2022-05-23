Fuel Additives Market Size, Demand, Volume, Growth ratio, Industry Challenges, and Future Forecasts to 2030

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Fuel Additives Market was valued at USD 8,360.4 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11,259.7 Million by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 3.3 %. The study covers fuel additives, which supplement the fuel for various purposes like improving the octane/cetane rating of fuels, protecting mechanical parts, preventing sludge formation, improving the fuel flow, etc. Recent developments in the fuel additive space are a synthetic technology, which is causing disruption in the market, due to its performance and protection features.

Rising sales of automobiles worldwide, increasing demand for performance products, the launch of improved products, increasing awareness of the benefits of fuel additives, availability of funds for favorable research scenarios, and emission norms by governments, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, the rising prevalence of electronic vehicles, high cost of the additives, unavailability of products throughout the globe, and low awareness among end-users towards fuel additives are the major hindrances for the market growth during 2019-2026

Key participants include Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron Oronite, Afton Chemicals, ExxonMobil, LanXess, Innospec, Dorf Ketal, Total Power, STP (Danburry), Gold Eagle, Lubrita (Europe)

Further key findings from the report suggest

The fuel Additive market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in the Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 4.0 % and 3.0% CAGR, respectively. The high growth of the automobile sector across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period across all regions

The global automotive market is expected to register high growth, with sales soaring to a staggering 82.1 million in 2019

North America is growing at a CAGR of 4 percent; owing to the stringent emission regulations exercised in the region. It is the major source of revenue for the fuel additives market

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for 27% of the global Fuel Additives market. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness high growth

Changing environmental regulations and requirements for fuel to meet emission standards is the key factor to drive the market growth during the forecasted period, 2019-2026

Associated high product cost and lack of awareness about the benefits of fuel additives is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the fuel additive market on the basis of function type, application type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Deposit Control Additives

Cetane Improvers

Lubricity Improvers

Cold Flow Improvers

Stability Improvers

Octane Improvers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Anti-icing Fuel Additives

Dyes & Markers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Diesel

Gasoline

Aviation Fuel

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Consumers

Industries

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definitions

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2022-2030

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Fuel Additives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Fuel Additives Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Launch of eco-friendly fuel additives

4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations

4.2.2.3. Increase in automotive production in emerging economies

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating crude oil prices

4.2.3.2. Growth in demand for hybrid vehicles and increasing battery price parity

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Continued...

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

