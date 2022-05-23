Suspect Sought in an Attempted Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 900 Block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District are seeking to identify and locate a suspect in reference to an Attempted Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the 900 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:12 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspect assaulted an employee and demanded money from the register. The suspect then fled the scene. Nothing was obtained.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.