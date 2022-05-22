Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of Hamilton Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the 900 block of Hamilton Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:30 am, Fourth District officers responded for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim. DCFEMS transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Investigation at the scene revealed there was an exchange of gunfire between the victim and suspect. A firearm was recovered on the scene.

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, 21 year-old Jamie Macedo, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. Also arrested was 41 year-old John Anthony Jones, of Northwest, DC. He was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed the shooting was a result of a dispute. The victim and suspect were known to each other.