Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of U Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:56 am, members of the Third District responded to an area hospital for the report of two adult males who walked in suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Further information revealed the shooting incident occurred in the 1000 block of U Street, Northwest. A handgun was recovered at the scene. One of the adult males was placed under arrest.

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, 19 year-old Jabari Vines, of Clinton, MD, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.