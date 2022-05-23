Submit Release
The new Barbershop.City website allows barbershop patrons to leave reviews for their favorite barbershop in any city

The new Barbershop.City website allows barbershop patrons to leave reviews for their favorite barbershop in any city in North America.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Barbershop.City website allows barbershop patrons to leave reviews for their favorite barbershop in any city in North America. This is the first barbershop directory and review website of its kind.

Anyone is free to sign up as a barbershop or as a customer who wants to leave a review. For accuracy, all Barbershop reviews and listing must be approved by administrators of the website before being published.

Barbershop.City also allows for barbershops to list their services for free on the website. Aside from a the free listing for barbershops in North America there is also a $99 annual featured listing options.

Barbershop.City also offers a free website badge for any barbershop. Premium badges are offered to registered members of the website.

The Barbershop.City website is hosted on fast and private servers which provides its website users with a fast and secure website. This website was launched by the Jeff Social Marketing company a top social media marketing company located in Toronto.

Every barbershop that signs up to get listed will greatly benefit from this barbershop directory and review website. Any barbershop is free to list and will earn a free backlink to their website.

