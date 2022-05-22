COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement View Product Photos
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared Tree Nut (Cashew) and Soy Allergens
- Company Name:
- Blue Moose of Boulder LLC
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip
Company Announcement
Product Name: “Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip” 7oz.
Brand: Blue Moose
Lot #: SS446931
UPC Code: 847847004675
Dip contains Undeclared Tree Nut (Cashew) and Soy Allergens.
Blue Moose of Boulder (Colorado) is voluntarily recalling Blue Moose Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip, 7oz. as the dip contains undeclared tree nut (Cashew) and soy allergens.
This recall has been initiated due to mislabeling issue where a small run Spinach Artichoke Cashew Dip was labeled as Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip. Improperly labeled units were discovered at the store level when stocking products. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. See enclosed product label to help in identifying the product at retail/user level.
This product was shipped on 5/13/22 to all Vons Grocery Stores located throughout southern California.
The product comes in a 7-ounce square clear plastic container labeled as “Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip”. The affected product can be identified by the lot number ink-coded on the side of the container as Lot# SS446931 Best By 8/10/22. No other lots were affected by this issue.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this situation.
Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the retail location where the purchased for a full refund or exchange.
Please contact Bill Cancellieri (303-521-8216) M-F 9am – 4 PM with any concerns
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Bill Cancellieri
- 303-521-8216