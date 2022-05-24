NielsenIQ Breaks the Mould In Omnishopper Data With An Unrivalled Receipt Panel

NielsenIQ Megan Treston NielsenIQ

SYDNEY , NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, NielsenIQ announced it will offer its clients access to the one of the biggest receipt panels in Australia; it is set to break the mould and transform the way retailers and manufacturers measure and understand the most important retail consumer group - the omnishopper.

NielsenIQ’s new, unrivalled omnishopper data will include 120+ retail banners across grocery, ecommerce, health and beauty, pet, liquor, convenience and more. NielsenIQ is in the process of finalising the onboarding of two years of back-data.

NielsenIQ’s investment into omnishopper measurement is underpinned by a strategic agreement with UGroup, a mobile consumer rewards app in Australia capturing 250,000 receipts a month, with the panel growing to 30,000 households by the end of 2022.

Today, one-in-three Australian households shop across both brick-and-mortar and online channels and omnishoppers account for 29% of spend in FMCG – equivalent to $22.4billion.

Megan Treston, NielsenIQ’s Pacific Leader said following the consumer journey has become more complex and competitively critical.

“Shoppers increasingly transact across retailers and via both online and offline channels. Navigating these rapidly changing market dynamics and complex consumer behaviours to make informed business decisions requires accurate, quality and dependable insights,” said Treston.

“We are thrilled to offer our clients access to the most quality data of any receipt capture panel in the Australian market and in turn, transform the measurement capabilities of the omnishopper in this market. Our manufacturer clients now have the competitive advantage and intelligence they need,” added Treston.

“This major milestone on NielsenIQ’s omnishopper roadmap will provide Australia’s retailers and manufacturers unmatched accurate, trustworthy, receipt captured data and insights across more retailers than ever. It’s a game changer for optimising product, marketing, price and placement strategies,'' concluded Treston.

The unique technology by UGroup to capture the receipts of the panel and key data via a cutting-edge, optical character recognition technology, enables NielsenIQ’s clients to understand the bigger universe, beyond FMCG.

