Everard to auction fine and decorative art from distinguished Savannah estates and collections, June 1-2
Fortunato Galli (Italian, 1850-1918), ‘Masquerade,’ marble. Estimate $10,000-$15,000; starting bid $6,000
Antique Heriz rug, 13ft 4in x 9ft 2in. Estate of Murray C. Perlman, Savannah, Ga. Estimate $5,000-$7,000, starting bid $3,000
Featured: Francis Silva marine art, Fortunato Galli marble sculpture, Texas ‘Blue Bonnets’ painting, 19th C. English faux-leopard rocking chaise, antique rugs
The auction also features property from the collection of Alex Raskin, a Savannah native who has been in the antiques business since the 1970s. He purchased his first storefront on Whitaker Street in historic downtown Savannah in 1978 and moved to the present location on Monterey Square in 1990. He has been a staple in the Savannah antique trade ever since. After more than 50 successful years in the business, Raskin is retiring, and many outstanding items from his collection will be offered in both sessions of Everard’s spring auction.
The fine art category of the sale includes a marble sculpture by Italian sculptor Fortunato Galli (Italian, 1850-1918) titled Masquerade. The work is signed on the base F. Galli, and depicts a beautiful masked woman in an elaborate outfit comprised of a corseted top, feathered hat, cape, stockings and boots. The sculpture is from a Georgia private collection and comes to auction with an estimate of $10,000 to $15,000.
An oil-on-canvas in the style of Porfirio Salinas (Texas, 1910-1973) titled Blue Bonnets (17½ by 19½ inches) carries an estimate of $2,500 to $3,500. Salinas was a Mexican-American painter best known for his impressionistic landscapes, especially those depicting Texas wildflowers in bloom. He influenced many other Texas artists who painted plein-air landscapes of Texas’ picturesque Hill Country.
Picking Cotton, a 6-by-12-inch oil-on-board by widely collected South Carolina artist William Aiken Walker (N.C., 1838-1921) is estimated at $7,000-$10,000. Its provenance includes prior sale at Brunk Auctions (March 23, 2018, Lot 587) and Doyle Auctions (Nov. 2011, Lot 51, Property from the Estate of Ann Carter Stonesifer, Md.). Walker’s most famous paintings document Southern scenes of plantations, cotton fields, docks and wood cabins. His work is held in the collections of the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, High Museum of Art, Morris Museum of Art, Gibbes Museum of Art, and many other institutions.
Early Morning Sailing, an oil-on-canvas measuring 11½ by 19½ inches, was painted by Francis Augustus Silva (American, 1835-1886) and depicts sailboats and a rowboat with figures on calm waters. Estimate: $15,000 to $25,000. Antoine Vollon’s (French, 1833-1900) Still Life with Pumpkin, an oil-on-canvas sized 34 7/8 by 45½ inches, is offered with a $5,000-$7,000 estimate. Provenance for the painting includes The Collection M. Norbert Pain, Drouot, Paris, May 1925, Lot 64 (identified as Le Potiron); and Sotheby's New York, June 28, 2001, Old Master and 19th Century European Paintings, Drawings and Sculpture, Lot 326. Additionally, it appeared in the Catalogue Illustre de Beaux-Arts, Exposition Universelle, Paris, 1889, No. 1356 (as Potiron); and the Exposition Universelle, Paris 1900, No. 1879.
Savannah regional art includes Study of Figures, a 16-by-13-inch pencil-on-paper work by Paul Goadby Stone (NC/Ga., 1928-1976), dated 1956. It is estimated at $1,000 to $1,500. Myrtle Jones’ (Georgia, 1913-2007) Savannah Scene, an oil-on-canvas measuring 27½ by 31½ inches, depicts the courtyard of the Telfair Academy Museum and has a $1,200-$1,800 estimate.
A unique entry in the auction is an International Dey Clock employee time clock based on physician Alexander Dey’s 1888 patent for the dial time recorder. Founded in 1900, the International Time Recording Company supplied a diverse line of timekeeping devices for businesses. In 1924 it emerged under a new name, the International Business Machine Corporation, known today as IBM. This early example of American technology is estimated at $3,000-$5,000.
Another fascinating item is an 1886 US Fractional Currency Shield accompanied by a May 20, 1931 letter on “Grinnell Brothers, Detroit” stationery and addressed to Mr. George H. Keesee, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Virginia. Such shields are very rare. They were issued circa 1866 by the US Treasury Department and contain examples of United States fractional currency. The framed shield is expected to sell in the $3,000-$5,000 range.
Decorative-art highlights include a circa-1835 school of Joseph Barry (1757-1838) classical marble-topped mahogany console table with carved caryatid supports. From the collection of Alex Raskin Antiques, it is estimated at $5,000-$7,000. A serving table by Joseph Barry which exhibits very similar caryatid supports is held in the collection of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
According to its consignor, an English metal and faux-leopard upholstered rocking chaise from the second half of the 19th century was purchased circa 1990 from the John Hay Whitney Estate on Long Island. It comes to auction with a $5,000-$7,000 estimate. Also, a Tiffany Studios gilt-bronze desk set in the Pine Needle pattern is cataloged with an $800-$1,200 estimate.
Murray Perlman was a noted collector of high-quality antique rugs. Many are included within the auction selection of more than 50 Persian, Chinese and tribal rugs and carpets in a variety of sizes and colors. Two beautiful antique Heriz carpets from the Perlman collection are amongst the standouts of this category. Estimates range broadly from $300 to $7,000, with an exemplary 13ft 4in by 9ft 2in Heriz leading the group with a $5,000-$7,000 estimate.
Everard’s June 1-2, 2022 auction will start at 10AM ET on both days. Bid absentee or live online via Everard, LiveAuctioneers, Bidsquare or Invaluable. A preview reception will be held on Tuesday, May 24 from 5-7 p.m. at Everard Auctions’ gallery, with additional previewing on May 25-27 or by appointment. For more information on any item in the auction, call 912-231-1376 or email info@everard.com. Everard Auctions & Appraisals is located at 2436 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404. Visit the company’s website at http://www.everard.com/.
Amanda Everard
Everard Auctions
+1 912-231-1376
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other