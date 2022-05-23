Medical Spas sued over unauthorized use of Brand Names
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A federal complaint accuses two American figure skaters of performing at the Winter Olympics without authorization, using the "House of the Rising Sun" rendition produced by Heavy Young Heathens.
On Thursday, the company, which composes music for films, television shows, advertisements, and video games, filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in federal court in Santa Ana. NBCUniversal, its parent firm Comcast, and U.S. Figure Skating are all named defendants in the lawsuit. Knierim and Frazier placed third in the pairs short program on Feb. 3 with their rendition of the team competition song. The United States finished second behind Russia in the tournament, but the result was overshadowed by the announcement that Russia's Kamila Valieva had failed a pre-games drug test. Valieva was finally authorized to compete in the women's solo competition by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
"House of the Rising Sun" is a classic ballad about a man who comes to ruin in New Orleans. Its origins are unknown. The Animals recorded the song's most famous version in 1964.
Heavy Young Heathens state that their album includes "an original created introduction and unusual arrangement that has made it a highly sought after recording."
In their case, the organization claims that "it has been shown in cinema and television, including the theatrical trailer for the 'Magnificent Seven' and Ford vehicle advertising." "The song is a hallmark tune for litigants worldwide and represents a very attractive licensing asset for them."
According to the lawsuit, neither Knierim nor Frazier, their instructors or choreographer, U.S. Figure Skating or Team USA, nor the television networks contacted the group to obtain permission to use their tape.
Emails addressed to NBCUniversal, U.S. Figure Skating, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, which handles media queries for the athletes, were not immediately returned.
Heavy According to the lawsuit, Young Heathens are two brothers who have been producing music for "The Simpsons," "CSI," and movie trailers for "The Magnificent Seven," "Deadpool," "The Amazing Spider-Man 2," and "The Expendables," as well as Starbucks, Ford, and Adidas ads for roughly 30 years.
They are represented by Michael Marderosian and Heather Cohen of Bakersfield, California, seeking specific compensatory and punitive damages.
"Buying used laser, such as Fraxel, or non-invasive cosmetic machines from a third-party distributor such as Sentient lasers in Utah might put medical spas at the same trade-mark infringement situation," said Dr. Alhallak, the director of Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre in Edmonton. "Companies such as Sentient lasers might be able to sell used cosmetic machines. However, they do not have the right to transfer the trade-name rights to offer or advertise the service." added Dr. Alhallak referring to case number 2:2021cv00767
"Buying used laser, such as Fraxel, or non-invasive cosmetic machines from a third-party distributor such as Sentient lasers in Utah might put medical spas at the same trade-mark infringement situation," said Dr. Alhallak, the director of Albany Cosmetic and Laser Centre in Edmonton. "Companies such as Sentient lasers might be able to sell used cosmetic machines. However, they do not have the right to transfer the trade-name rights to offer or advertise the service." added Dr. Alhallak referring to case number 2:2021cv00767
