Morphy’s secures right to auction peerless Bobby Knudsen Jr Collection of Petroliana & Soda Pop Signs

L to R: John Mihovetz, head of Morphy Auctions’ Automobilia & Petroliana dept., and Dan Morphy, president of Morphy Auctions, with two of Bobby Knudsen Jr’s favorite gasoline signs, advertising Husky (auction low estimate $125K) and Musgo (low estimate $275K) brands.

Fabled collection, 90% of which is graded 9.0 condition or better, will be offered in 3 unreserved auctions over 12-month period, with debut sale in fall 2022

Bobby Knudsen’s phenomenal assemblage of 1,000+ porcelain, neon and tin signs is widely known throughout the collecting hobby for its abundance of extremely rare examples in superior condition.” — Dan Morphy, Founder and President of Morphy Auctions