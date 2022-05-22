Submit Release
News Search

There were 70 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,291 in the last 365 days.

Tarps Now® Announces Release of Guide to the Best Uses of Vinyl Tarps

vinyl tarps

New Guide Released in Response to Information Requests by Business Users and Consumers

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of a new informational guide focused on providing the marketplace clear guidance on the best applications for the best use of vinyl tarps and related industrial grade fabrics. The guide includes detailed information on the use of heavy duty material utilized for the manufacturing of vinyl tarps. By example, manufacturing techniques include the use of high density, cross woven polyethylene Terephthalate scrims coated with a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) film laminate which results in vinyl tarps that are 100 percent waterproof, as well as very strong, and long lasting.

Vinyl Tarps hold up amazingly to the harshest conditions and environments for the long haul. Most of these covers are included with strong grommets (eyelets) inserted in the hems and spaced evenly around the entire perimeter to be used to help safely tie down the tarps. Vinyl Tarps are secured to structures and other things with fastening items such as zip ties, bungee balls, rope and tarp straps.

Product variations include grading for light duty on up to super heavy duty vinyl tarp applications, plus a wide range of material weights, thicknesses, specialty features (such as fire retardant, anti-static), and a variety of common and effective colors including the very popular Clear Vinyl products. Vinyl Tarp product applications follow below:

Vinyl Tarps Related Product Information:

https://www.tarpsnow.com/super-duty-vinyl-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/heavy-duty-vinyl-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/medium-duty-vinyl-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/fire-retardant-vinyl-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/clear-vinyl-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/hypalon-tarps-csm-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/neoprene-coated-nylon-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/custom-vinyl-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/vinyl-tarps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/blog/uses-for-vinyl-tarps

About Tarps Now®

Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of heavy duty tarps, canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.

Michael Dill
Tarps Now, Inc.
+1 8888001383
sales@tarpsnow.com

You just read:

Tarps Now® Announces Release of Guide to the Best Uses of Vinyl Tarps

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.