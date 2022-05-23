TEKTELIC Presents New Brand Names for its Asset Tracking Portfolio
EINPresswire.com/ -- TEKTELIC Communications Inc., a member of LoRa Alliance and a leading manufacturer of Carrier-Grade LoRaWAN® IoT Gateways, Devices, and Solutions, keeps rebranding its portfolio of IoT Devices to better align with the IoT market demands.
TEKTELIC Communications is a leading provider of LoRaWAN® IoT Gateways, Sensors, and IoT solutions. Today, its R&D team comprises industry experts who have extensive experience in a wide range of technical disciplines, with a primary focus on the Internet of Things. The company's product portfolio includes the Internet of Things (IoT) Gateways, Applications, Sensors, and End-to-End Solutions. TEKTELIC Communications, being a leading manufacturer in the Internet of Things, has extensive experience in IoT connectivity, providing Best-in-Class LoRaWAN® products for creating a smart environment with low power consumption, and easy on-site deployment.
TEKTELIC products address the needs of IoT applications worldwide in different spheres such as Smart Metering, Smart Cities, Smart Agriculture, and others. Its solutions cover all global ISM bands and can be deployed quickly, easily, and at low cost for the end-user in the Middle East, South Africa, New Zealand, the Americas, or any European country. TEKTELIC end-to-end IoT Solution products and devices are optimized for a variety of vertical markets and industries due to fast data transmission and low power use.
TEKTELIC has announced the launch of new brand names recently and now proceeds with an Asset Tracking portfolio, highlighting its dedication to customer service and innovation. Its products are available worldwide, and TEKTELIC is constantly adding new devices to its portfolio, so it is really important to have brand names understandable and memorable for everyone.
TEKTELIC Asset Tracking devices have simple and meaningful naming, drawing a red line through the key features of the device and its size. This line includes ORCA, PELICAN, PELICAN EX, SEAL, and SEAL EX. ORCA is created to geolocalize assets in the field, working in an extreme temperature range environment of -40°C to +85°C and it also can be a part of a carrier-grade LoRaWAN® asset tracking solution, providing customers with a full range of location and asset monitoring capabilities with long battery life and low power consumption. PELICAN and PELICAN EX are outdoor asset tracking devices with a difference in operational sustainability and data transferring, whereas PELICAN EX can be installed in an environment with combustible gases, dust, etc. SEAL and SEAL EX are designed to track the location of workers in the field, also with a difference in the device's operational sustainability and in a different environment.
There is also a SPARROW asset tracking device designed for the most common use, which reflects the name of the most common bird found everywhere in the USA, Canada, European, and ASEAN countries; it also monitors temperature and humidity making it a perfect component of IoT Solutions. All of the abovementioned IoT Devices seamlessly integrate with the carrier-grade LoRaWAN® ecosystem and are available at www.tektelic.com/catalog.
TEKTELIC announces this portfolio update for customers, in the first place, so we hope you will support TEKTELIC in this new stage of company development and upgrading. IoT just works, and we want to make our naming of IoT Devices, Gateways, and Solutions as simple as that!
About TEKTELIC
TEKTELIC Communications Inc., a global leader in the End-to-End IoT Products and Solutions designs and develops Carrier-Grade products differentiated by high reliability and dependability, best radio performance, ease of deployment and operation, and operator low total cost of ownership. TEKTELIC Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions developed following the basic LoRaWAN® standard are designed to work out of the box with little to no IoT knowledge or prior technical expertise by the end-user, or as we say it “IoT JUST WORKS”. This results in high customer satisfaction and mass IoT adoption. For additional information and the latest news from TEKTELIC visit: www.tektelic.com. By visiting the TEKTELIC website you will learn about our recent projects, discover the latest news, and be aware of all the relevant updates.
Barney Barnowski
