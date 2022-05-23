DJ Z13 Named Newest Resident DJ at ‘Trust Nightclub’ in Detroit
Detroit to see DJ Z13 headline this summer's Saturday night ‘Summer Magic’ events at Trust Nightclub starting Saturday, May 28th from 10 PM until 2 AM
You will have to see it to believe it. Trust will truly be "Magical" on Saturday nights now that I am back in town. Summer Magic is the move for summer 2022 in the city of Detroit.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zachary Sinutko aka DJ Z13 officially announced via social media this past weekend, that he will be partnering with Trust Nightclub in Detroit this summer. DJ Z13’s residency will start on Saturday, May 28th, and continue throughout the summer every Saturday from 10PM-2AM. Every Saturday, DJ Z13 will be the official DJ for Trust Nightclub's ‘Summer Magic’ night in Detroit. Trust Nightclub is extremely excited about the opportunity and is also promoting the new addition to the team on social media as of this week.
— DJ Z13
The Guinness World Record-holding radio/live event DJ and Detroit native DJ Z13 is back in the city. Making his return in mid-May, Detroit will see DJ Z13 weekly at Trust Nightclub in Detroit. DJ Z13 is the host and executive producer of the hit radio show '808s and Mixtapes', airing on WJCU 88.7 FM in Cleveland & worldwide via the WJCU app/website. DJ Z13 plans to stay in Detroit to carry out a new residency for the foreseeable future. Fresh off of winning his first national broadcasting award as an on-air radio personality, DJ Z13 aka Zachary Sinutko has some big plans for the summer.
“I am extremely excited for this opportunity and to be back in the city of Detroit. Trust Nightclub’s ‘Summer Magic’ Saturday night event will be something you will need to see to believe. If you like Top 40/Pop music, you will not want to miss Saturday nights at Trust Nightclub this summer. Thank you to Trust for believing in me and allowing me to do what I love the most” - Zachary Sinutko aka DJ Z13 (Resident Saturday Night DJ for Trust Nightclub)
‘Summer Magic’ will be a returning format with a new twist for Trust Nightclub. ‘Summer Magic’ will consist of Top 40, Pop, EDM, and Dance music. Zachary Sinutko aka DJ Z13 hopes to bring Trust Nightclub a wider audience, special guests, and lifelong memories. With DJ Z13 bringing weekly excitement to the pop music and EDM fans of Detroit, there is no telling what will happen. Top 40 & Pop is something Trust has not seen in recent times and DJ Z13 is extremely excited to bring it back to the city.
'808s and Mixtapes' airs Tuesday nights from 10PM-Midnight on WJCU 88.7 FM and worldwide via their website. DJ Z13 (Zachary Sinutko) produces and hosts the weekly radio show alongside Emily Davala and Collin Kennedy, all of whom are current students at John Carroll University in University Heights, Ohio. As of April 11th, 2022, DJ Z13 (Zachary Sinutko) and Collin Kennedy are current award-winning and Guinness World Record holding Radio DJs. Zachary Sinutko aka DJ Z13 currently holds the Guinness World Record for the World's Longest Radio Interview with his 25-hour and 32-minute interview with Collin Kennedy earlier this year in February. DJ Z13 aka Zachary Sinutko has plans to break a second Guinness World Record later this year. More information can be found at 808s & Mixtapes
"Trust me when I say this, pun intended, 'Summer Magic' will be legendary. Trust Nightclub in Detroit has not yet seen the upcoming Top 40/Pop movement making its way into clubs across the US. I am extremely excited to bring this format to Trust and bring the city of Detroit together as one. I have some special guests planned too, so be on the lookout!” - Zachary Sinutko, DJ Z13 (Resident Saturday Night DJ for Trust Nightclub).
DJ Z13 will be live at Trust Nightclub every Saturday night from 10PM-2AM. Reservations can be made by texting 313-300-3750. More information can be found on DJ Z13’s social media or at www.nightclubtrust.com
