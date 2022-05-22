Women Making Moves (& Money) in Real Estate (L.A. County)
These women will be discussing how they got started in real estate investing and the challenges they confronted along the way.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Making Moves (& Money) In Real Estate. Both men and women invest in real estate. But honesty, women have certain “challenges” that men just don’t have to think about. Men have no clue what this means, but women know exactly. So please join the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association monthly meeting, Thursday night, June 9, 2022, 6:30 to 9:30 pm, where attendees will learn how to confront these challenges and become a successful real estate investor.
— Deborah Razo, President of the Women's Real Estate Network.
Guest Speakers: This month LAC-REIA has a unique panel of four women who are kicking butt in Real Estate? These women have been in the trenches, confronted and conquered challenges, and know how to swing a hammer (though they’ve learned they don’t have to). And that’s what they will share with attendees. Their stories are as different as their personalities, but they all share two things in common: They are successful at what they do and they earn a good living doing it! Attend and learn what advantages women have when investing in real estate. (Men can attend too, but at their own risk.) During this panel discussion, attendees will learn:
• How to find deals in a changing market
• Meet experts in development, flipping, rentals & raising money
• How to structure deals with multiple exits strategies in mind
• The key resources to growing real estate business
• Unlock full potential as a real estate investor
• Why women are smarter, tougher and better-looking than men
Panel Members. Our moderator will be the incomparable Deborah Razo, President of the Women’s Real Estate Network (“WREN”). Deborah is an investor, including fixing and flipping houses, residential construction, and multi-residential properties in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The panel will feature Cindy Coleman discussing note investing, Angela Sillman discussing short-term rentals, and Jen Maldonado discussing raising capital for your projects. The women will be discussing how they got started as investors and the challenges they confronted along the way. All of these successful ladies are members of WREN, a group formed by women investors, for women and about women.
Vendor Expo. Don't miss LAC-REIA's "Vendor Expo," 6:30 to 7:30 pm (right before the general meeting). There will be 40+ vendors with opportunities for investors to "meet and greet," real estate professionals offering products and services investors will want to utilize in their real estate investing.
Date & Time: Thursday night, June 9, 2022, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.
Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palms).
Parking: Free parking on the Iman parking lot and metered street parking.
Free Admission: Admission to LAC-REIA meetings are always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.
RSVP: To register, please go to LaRealEstateInvestors.com home page and press the red button “Register Here” located directly below the WREN flyer.
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA (formerly Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club) is the oldest and largest investor group in California. The Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring.
Lloyd Segal
Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club
+1 310-409-8310
