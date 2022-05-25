Fashion Expert Brigitte Segura champions Creatives as Guest Judge and Advisor helping Young Designers reach Next Level
Brigitte Segura is a Luxury Lifestyle Fashion Advisor and Brand Strategist, known for her ability to solve problems & transform brands to reach the next level.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brigitte Segura sees the fashion industry through a full spectrum lens. As a fixture on the New York Fashion scene, she is a sought after consultant, strategist and curator. She is an advisor in fashion and luxury known for her ability to solve problems and transform brands through her curative direction and performance driven initiatives. Brigitte Segura's expert opinions are highly regarded and she brings influential visibility to brands and events.
An accomplished professional in her field, Brigitte takes on clients at all stages of the business life cycle. She provides insightful critiques for up-and-comers through collection reviews and mentorship sessions. For established lines and products, Brigitte focuses on strategic development, brand re-alignment, content and art direction, plus social media strategy. Brigitte Segura is also the Editor in Chief and creative force behind Fashion Daily Mag where she identifies, defines and aggregates trends through visual curation.
This spring, Brigitte worked with Fashion Week Brooklyn, BK Style Foundation, and the Pratt Center for Community Development’s Made in NYC initiative to invigorate the community through media engagement. Last month, she served as a fashion judge for a sustainability focused competition for a 'Recycle the Runway' event and most recently helped promote the city-led NYCxDesign Festival. Beyond NYFW as editor and Micro Influencer, Brigitte covers and attends European Fashion Weeks including Paris, London, Milan, and local fashion weeks in Brooklyn, the Hamptons, Houston, and more.
Brigitte has been featured in print and digital publications over the years and maintained relevancy during the pandemic with a feature on Medium.com, sharing her story on how she pivoted many times in her career to keep up with the changing times and newest technologies. With three million combined monthly impressions on her platforms, Brigitte Segura pairs her keen business acumen with a casual approachability. She has worked with start-ups, young designers, new licenses, and dozens of Fortune 500 companies, as well as 15 years at GLG as a consumer goods expert on luxury and fashion.
To coordinate an interview with Brigitte Segura, request a consult, or book Brigitte for a guest appearance or influencer arrangement, contact Sarah Freiseis by email sarah.freiseis@gmail.com.
To work with Fashion Daily Mag or to schedule a designer or young creator collection review with Brigitte Segura, email brigitte@fashiondailymag.com.
Sarah Freiseis
SocialCuratorsNYC
sarah.freiseis@gmail.com
