Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed Offense: 500 Block of Irving Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed offense that occurred on Friday, May 20, 2022, in the 500 block of Irving Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:32 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect displayed a handgun while demanding the victim’s property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, May 20, 2022, 19 year-old Kalyl Young, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed.

