Arrests Made in Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses

 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests in recent Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses in Washington, DC.

 

Friday, May 13, 2022

  • 30-year-old Shelby Martin, and 66-year-old Gregory Smith, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 4000 block of Arkansas Avenue, Northwest.  CCN: 22-066-957
  • 28-year-old Nathan Ellington, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 1600 block of Corcoran Street, Northeast.  CCN: 22-067-238

 

Saturday, May 14, 2022

  • A 17 year-old juvenile male, and a 14-year-old juvenile male, both of Southwest, DC, were arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 200 block of 16th Street, Southeast.  CCN: 22-067-738

 

Sunday, May 15, 2022

  • 58-year-old Caroll Willis, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 4900 block of Meade Street, Northeast.  CCN: 22-068-245
  • 63-year-old Lemuel Muse, of Northwest, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred at North Capitol and Irving Streets, Northwest.  CCN: 22-068-446

 

Monday, May 16, 2022

  • 36-year-old Peter Howard, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred at 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast.  CCN: 22-063-372

