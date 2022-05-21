Arrests Made in Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses
The Metropolitan Police Department announces arrests in recent Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses in Washington, DC.
Friday, May 13, 2022
- 30-year-old Shelby Martin, and 66-year-old Gregory Smith, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 4000 block of Arkansas Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-066-957
- 28-year-old Nathan Ellington, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 1600 block of Corcoran Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-067-238
Saturday, May 14, 2022
- A 17 year-old juvenile male, and a 14-year-old juvenile male, both of Southwest, DC, were arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 200 block of 16th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-067-738
Sunday, May 15, 2022
- 58-year-old Caroll Willis, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred in the 4900 block of Meade Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-068-245
- 63-year-old Lemuel Muse, of Northwest, DC, was arrested for an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle offense that occurred at North Capitol and Irving Streets, Northwest. CCN: 22-068-446
Monday, May 16, 2022
- 36-year-old Peter Howard, of Southeast, DC, was arrested for a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred at 5000 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-063-372