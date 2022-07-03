7 Ways Fast Food Restaurants Can Save Cash and Protect Employees
Fast food and fast casual restaurants must consider hygiene protocols to keep their employees safe when using shared devices including headsets and hand held devices
Over the past few years, fast food restaurant owners have been forced to reevaluate how their companies maintain a sanitary workplace. The pandemic highlighted areas with room for hygiene improvements, such as the headsets and other shared electronic equipment used by employees. Ultraviolet light boxes by Cleanbox offer an innovative way to ensure the safety of employees and customers and help reduce cleaning supply costs.
Cleanbox sanitizing units are revolutionizing the standard operating procedure for fast food headset and electronic equipment disinfection. The innovative ultraviolet light boxes use patented UVC LED engineering, which allows them to emit rays at the energy and wavelength requirements necessary for sanitization. This engineering targets the UVC rays at the item being sanitized, making Cleanbox units superior to standard UVC bulbs.
1. Ultraviolet Light Boxes Are a Practical Choice for Cleaning Headsets
Wipes are a poor long-term plan for disinfecting employees' headsets. In addition to being wasteful, wipes don't ensure a consistent level of cleanliness, as there is no way to verify that all contagions have been removed from the headset. The CX line of sanitizing systems is designed to disinfect headsets perfectly every time and comes in various sizes to suit every need. In addition, these units were designed to be as user-friendly as possible to minimize the opportunity for user error.
A team member will choose a headset, put it in the UVC box, and press the 'on' button. Then, 60 seconds later, the employee will have access to a disinfected headset without wasting product or risking inconsistent results. Cleanbox devices have undergone extensive testing to ensure they deliver UVC rays that disinfect equipment perfectly every time. Since CX ultraviolet units are created to sanitize the total headset, including the difficult-to-clean grooves, they provide an unmatchable level of cleanliness.
2. UVC Sanitizing Systems Are Safe for All Shared Handheld Electronics
Shared equipment such as tablets, iPads, and credit card readers are constantly handled and can effortlessly transmit bacteria and viruses throughout a restaurant if not regularly sanitized. When dealing with heavily used items, there's no room to risk an employee performing a subpar cleaning or using cleaning methods that can't adequately disinfect the buttons and crevices, such as wipes.
OmniClean units release 360 degrees of UVC rays that destroy the genetic material of bacteria and virus cells. This breakdown of the cellular process results in 99.999% elimination of bacteria, viruses, and fungi cells on the treated object. This device disinfects electronics without damaging them using a rotating quartz plate, innovative reflective panels, and over 30 UVC LEDs. But don't limit it to electronics; this unit will disinfect any appropriately sized item in only 60 seconds.
3. CleanDefense System Ensures Sanitary Masks
If employees are encouraged or required to wear masks during food preparation or when facing customers, a CleanDefense ultraviolet light system is worth purchasing. Providing employees with new masks continuously becomes expensive quickly, especially when employing a large team. Instead of using and discarding masks endlessly, creating financial and physical waste, sanitize staff's masks with a Cleanbox unit.
The CleanDefense unit can sanitize up to four masks at a time, and each treatment takes 120 seconds. Once masks have been treated, they are wholly decontaminated and ready to be used again. Even N-95 masks featuring three levels of protection can be treated with this device, as its rays are concentrated enough to permeate all three layers.
4. UVC Light Units Cut Down on Sick Time
When a team is sharing headsets and other equipment, it only takes one shift for an ill individual to spread sickness to the whole staff. Contagious illnesses such as the common cold, flu, and strep were issues for restaurants utilizing pre-pandemic headsets. Since Covid-19 arrived on the scene, the stakes have only become higher when protecting employees' health.
Having even one employee out sick can severely impact how well a team functions. That means it's essential to do everything possible to promote employee health. While employers can't control what team members do off the clock, they can ensure that all equipment is disinfected when they are working.
5. Ultraviolet Sanitizing Systems Let Businesses Go Green and Minimize Waste
When employees use wipes to sanitize headsets and shared equipment, used wipes and empty cleaning solution bottles quickly pile up. Even biodegradable wipes still take time to break down in a landfill, making them far from an eco-friendly option. Using ultraviolet light boxes prevents companies from creating unnecessary waste and provides employees with the satisfaction of knowing the company they work for is committed to making a positive difference inside and outside the restaurant.
Businesses don't have to be shy about their green decisions either. By assigning an employee to track how much waste has been prevented by switching to ultraviolet light sanitization units and sharing the collected data on social media, consumers can participate in a brand's efforts to become more eco-friendly. Consumers like to learn about the positive steps a company is taking, as it validates their decision to support the company.
6. Ultraviolet Light Systems Eliminate Chemical Accidents
Equipment used near employees' faces must be sanitary and free from potential irritants. Numerous cleaning compounds do an excellent job destroying bacteria and viruses but leave a residue that can cause skin irritation or allergic reaction. In addition, the back of most cleaning solutions has numerous warnings cautioning users about everything from red itchy skin to anaphylactic shock.
Employees with conditions such as asthma may not even need to touch potent cleaners to be negatively affected; often, the fumes can be enough to trigger an asthma attack. Additionally, it is wise to remember that even if a product doesn't appear to cause an adverse reaction immediately, that doesn't mean it won't cause long-term effects after repeated exposure. UVC systems kill bacteria and viruses without leaving any residue or dangerous substance behind.
7. Ultraviolet Light Disinfecting Systems Show Safety Consciousness
Today's consumers want to know they are spending their hard-earned dollars at companies with a heart. By choosing to use the most current sanitation technology to protect the safety of employees, customers see that employees' wellness is a top priority. In addition, when consumers know companies genuinely care about their teams, they feel more favorably about the company and trust them more.
Every business aims to get consumers to know, like, and trust them. By being forthcoming about the safety precautions established for team members, companies will likely experience increased customer support and patronage. Also, UVC systems aren't just for employee equipment. Cleanbox also offers systems suitable for sanitizing the tablets and accessories customers use to order and pay for their meals.
When cleaning headsets, microphones, tablets, and other equipment shared by employees, choose the option that's scientifically proven. With multiple ultraviolet sanitizing systems, there is a Cleanbox device for every restaurant's needs. Register for a live 15-minute webinar to see how Cleanbox is revolutionizing hygiene in the food-service industry.
About Cleanbox Technology:
Founded in 2018, Nashville, TN-based Cleanbox Technology, Inc. is a smart tech hygiene company specializing in the fast, effective cleaning of shared devices. Cleanbox's patented products use UVC light in LEDs, providing safe, hospital-level decontamination in 60-seconds, without the need for chemicals, heat, or liquids. Cleanbox products are designed for cleaning shared devices, including head-mounted displays (HMDs), headsets, earphones, eyewear, stethoscopes, and other frequently used items. Cleanbox products have been independently tested and proven to kill 99.999% of contagions in 60-seconds. For more information, visit https://www.cleanboxtech.com. Cleanbox is used by 2,000+ enterprise clients globally across a wide range of industries, including Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Transportation, Retail, Government, and DOD. Cleanbox is a Woman-Owned Small Business with the GSA.
Cleanbox UVC LED Products Overview