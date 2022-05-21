Homicide: 1500 Block of V Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in the 1500 block of V Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:26 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located three adult male victims, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Two of the adult male victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. DCFEMS transported one of the victims to a local hospital for treatment. The third victim displayed no signs consistent with life and remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 41-year-old David Christian Spencer, Jr., of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.