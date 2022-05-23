Submit Release
Senior Care Sitcom Slated for 25th Annual Dances w/ Films at LA’s Historic Chinese Theatre

It's about time everyone realized my celebrity potential.”
— Andre de Toledo (age 94)
LOS ANGELES, CA, US, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new pilot written and directed by Annie C. Wright, in collaboration with Au Jus Entertainment, will have its West Coast premiere as an Official Selection in this year’s DWF Festival, which runs June 9 - 19th at the iconic TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood.

BUDS (short for Ombudsman) is a workplace comedy about the administrative underdogs who spend their days fielding the complaints of residents in long-term care facilities.

Despite it being a comedy, BUDS manages to offer a realistic representation of the long-term care industry, starting with its diverse ensemble cast. Their comedic performances coupled with a peek into some of the bigger issues within the healthcare industry allows for an often cathartic balance of heart-felt and humorous storytelling.

Wright’s ability to infuse comedy into the day-to-day realities of senior care comes, in part, from her years of experience working in that industry: “I think the pandemic really gave us a collective push to start talking about long-term care facilities and the people inside them, and I’m thrilled to continue that conversation with BUDS.”

The pilot had its world premiere screening in competition at this year’s Austin Film Festival and recently took home multiple wins in the 42nd annual Telly Awards in the categories of Writing, Comedy, and Music.


Screening Saturday June 11 @ 7:00 PM
Tickets & Info: https://danceswithfilms.com/buds/

Jonathan Fishman
Au Jus Entertainment
Jonathan@aujus-entertainment.com
