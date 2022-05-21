Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,595 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed Offense: 1300 Block of L Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed offense that occurred on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in the 1300 block of L Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 8:50 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect asked for money and the victim refused. The suspect then stopped the victim, brandished a sharp metal object, and demanded property. When the victim walked away, the suspect fled the scene.

 

On Thursday, May 19, 2022, 28-year-old Kyle Alifom, of Vienna, VA was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed.

 

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery while Armed Offense: 1300 Block of L Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.