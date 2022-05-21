Signal Work To Begin In June At FM 307 And FM 1379

Work to install a traffic signal at FM 307 and FM 1379 in Greenwood is scheduled to start the week of June 6, 2022. The signal is part of a contract making improvements at three different locations in the Odessa District.

A notable improvement of the project is the addition of traffic signals on FM 307 at FM 1379 near Greenwood Elementary. Concrete medians will also be installed in front of Greenwood Elementary to improve safety in the area. Some sidewalks will also be placed along both FM 307 and FM 1379 to improve pedestrian safety.

Work has been underway for several months at the intersection of East Loop 338 and Highway 191 in Odessa. Traffic signal replacements at this location are expected to begin the week of May 23, 2022. As part of the scheduled work, southbound East Loop 338 will get longer left turn lanes to allow for traffic queuing and improve traffic flow. The eastbound and westbound lanes of the Highway 191 service roads will also get additional lanes to provide a dedicated left turn lane on the inside, a middle lane that offers through traffic or a left turn option, and an outside lane that is a dedicated through lane.

The third intersection that will see improvements is at FM 1788 and FM 1787. The roads will be widened to add right turn lanes and acceleration lanes of about 2,000 feet in all four directions. It is important to note that all traffic will still need to obey the all-way stop condition. Overhead lights are also being replaced.

Ragle Construction Inc. of Euless, Texas, won the project with a low bid of $4.744 million.