I-95, I-76 Among State Highways Restricted Next Week for Construction Activities in the Philadelphia Region

05/20/2022 King of Prussia PA – Interstate 95 and Interstate 76 are among state highways restricted next week in Philadelphia, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for bridge inspections and ADA curb, rumble strip, and guiderail installations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations are: Philadelphia

Saturday, May 21, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the eastbound bridge deck of the George C. Platt Memorial Bridge (Route 291) for bridge inspection;

Beginning Monday, May 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, periodic lane closures are scheduled on Parkside Avenue between 51st Street and Girard Avenue for ADA curb installations. The periodic lane closures will be in place through late September;

Monday, May 23, through Wednesday, May 25, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound Interstate 676 (Vine Street Expressway) between the I-95 and the I-76 interchanges for bridge inspection;

Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-95 between the Route 291 and the I-76/Walt Whitman Bridge interchanges in Tinicum Township, Delaware County and Philadelphia for guiderail installation; and

Thursday. May 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) between the I-95 and the Broad Street (Route 611) interchanges for bridge inspection. Bucks County

Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled at the Interstate 295 and Route 322 (Yardley Newtown Road) Interchange in Lower Makefield Township, for line striping and rumble strip installation;

Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled at the Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and Bristol Pike Interchange in Bensalem Township, for line striping and rumble strip installation;

Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-295 between the Stoney Hill Road overpass and the U.S. 1 Interchange in Falls Township, for line striping and rumble strip installation; and

Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled at the U.S. 1 and Oxford Valley Road Interchange in Falls Township, for line striping and rumble strip installation. Delaware County Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled on Route 491 (Naamans Creek Road) between U.S. 202 (Wilmington-West Chester Pike) and the Delaware State line in Concord, Bethel and Upper Chichester townships, for line striping and rumble strip installation; and

Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lance closures are scheduled in both directions on I-476 between the Media/Swarthmore and the Interstate 276 interchanges in Nether Providence, Springfield, Marple, Haverford, Radnor, Lower Merion, Plymouth townships and West Conshohocken Borough in Delaware and Montgomery counties for guiderail installations. Montgomery County

Monday, May 23, through Thursday, May 26, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled on Route 663 (Pottstown Avenue/John Fries Highway) between Ott Road and Northgate Boulevard in Upper Hanover Township for sign installations;

Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane closures are scheduled in both directions on I-76 between the Interstate 276 and the southbound U.S. 1 (City Avenue) interchanges in Upper Merion and Lower Merion townships for guiderail installation; and



Monday, May 23, though Friday, May 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, intermittent lane closures are scheduled on Route 663 (John Fries Highway) between Route 29 (Main Street) and the Interstate 476 (PA Turnpike/Northeast Extension) Interchange in Milford and Upper Hanover townships and Pennsburg Borough in Bucks and Montgomery counties for line striping and rumble strip installation. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.


