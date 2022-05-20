Patricia Velasquez Joins Cast Of Sci-Fi Thriller Space Racer

Patricia Velasquez joins the cast of Sci-Fi thriller Space Racer

REBEL 6 Films To Release Film NFT’s At Cannes Marche Du Film

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebel 6 Films helmed by writer, director and producer Erik Bernard (Free Dead or Alive) in partnership with Gemini Films announced the attachment of Patricia Velasquez (The Mummy, The Mummy Returns) to the sci-fi trilogy SPACE RACER.

The original script written by Bernard and Lyndon Tait, takes place in the year 2084. Earth is barely able to sustain human life and has begun to look to space for survival. We have contacted alien races and pilot James Colt earns the opportunity to represent Earth in its first intergalactic race.

Gabriel Beristain (Black Widow) is set as DP.

Kevin Grevioux (Underworld, I Frankenstein) will produce, and Courtney LeMarco (Hoarders) will Executive Produce with Director Erik Bernard. Co-Produced by Jasmin Espada (Free Dead or Alive.)

“We are thrilled to have an actress like Patricia Velasquez join the cast and Executive produce Speed Racer. We are also very excited about our partnership with Karman Studios, designers of Space Racer’s NFT’s which will be launched during the Cannes Film Festival in May” said Director/producer Bernard.

Space Racer is backed by Bondit Media Capital.

Patricia Velasquez is represented by INSURGE-Ent and Innovative Artists. Erik Bernard and Courtney LeMarco are represented by Espada PR & Entertainment, Kevin Grevioux is represented by Brent Johnson of One Entertainment.