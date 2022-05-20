Sonoma Creamery® Announces the relaunch of its newest innovation, Pork Rind Cheese Crisps
Sonoma Creamery®, innovator of high quality, crunchy, baked cheese snacks, announces the relaunch of its newest product.
We’re really proud of our Pork Rind Cheese Crisps. We're bringing strong and real innovation to the well-loved pork rind category.”SONOMA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma Creamery®, innovator of high quality, crunchy, baked cheese snacks, announces its newest product, Pork Rind Cheese Crisps. Following a test launch of 3 flavors in summer 2021, Pork Rind Cheese Crisps are coming back to the market this summer in their most popular flavors, Cheddar and Chipotle.
— John Crean, President and CEO of Sonoma Creamery
Building on Sonoma Creamery’s use of high quality, simple ingredients, Sonoma® Pork Rind Cheese Crisps Cheddar flavor is made with only two simple ingredients: Cheddar cheese baked together with Small Batch Southern Recipe’s® Pork Rinds. The Chipotle flavor adds to this a savory-spicy chipotle topping. Crunchy, cheesy, and delicious, these innovative new snacks have 15g of protein but only 1g net carb per serving, making them keto-friendly.
“We’re really proud of our Pork Rind Cheese Crisps,” said John Crean, President and CEO of Sonoma Creamery. We're bringing strong and real innovation to the well-loved pork rind category. We don’t just add cheese flavoring to a traditionally fried pork rind. Instead we enrobe the pork rind in real cheddar cheese and bake, not fry, them together. By doing this, we have created a snack which is quite new and compelling. Snackers who want to increase their protein count and reduce carbs will love these. They will also be blown away by the absolutely compelling crunch and full real cheese flavor. We have been listening to our customers and understand their need for quality, real ingredients that aren’t loaded with protein powders, whey, or artificial flavors. We believe we are delivering on that with Pork Rind Cheese Crisps.”
Inspired by its heritage of making artisan cheeses since 1931, Sonoma Snacks are high in protein, certified gluten-free, keto-friendly, naturally-lactose free, and baked with real ingredients that you can pronounce. All of Sonoma’s cheese snacks are craft-baked in house by the company in Sonoma, California.
Sonoma Creamery sells its flagship cheese crisp line in Parmesan, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Bacon Cheddar, Everything Cheddar and Savory Seed flavors, as well as its heritage line of fresh cheeses in slices, chunks, and trays. Sonoma’s snack products can be found in independent natural grocers as well as nationwide at Whole Foods, Sprouts and Costco, among many other retailers.
Sonoma Creamery is exhibiting its Pork Rind Cheese Crisps and Cheese Crisps this upcoming week, May 24th-26th at the Sweets and Snacks Expo, McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois, Booth #10215.
For more information, visit sonomacreamery.com
Gabrielle Delagnes
Sonoma Creamery
+1 707-996-1000 ext. 28
GABRIELLE.DELAGNES@SONOMACREAMERY.COM
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other