Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Ten Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 4, 2022, to act on these bills.
- CS/CS/HB 389 – Money Services Businesses
- CS/CS/HB 423 – Building Regulation
- CS/CS/CS/HB 749 – Fraud Prevention
- CS/CS/HB 837 – Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program
- CS/CS/CS/HB 959 – Department of Financial Services
- CS/HB 1023 – Insolvent Insurers
- CS/HB 6513 – Relief of Kareem Hawari by the Osceola County School Board
- CS/CS/HB 7001 – Implementation of the Constitutional Prohibition Against Lobbying by a Public Officer
- HB 7003 – Implementation of the Constitutional Prohibition Against Lobbying by a Former Justice or Judge
