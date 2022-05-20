Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Ten Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 4, 2022, to act on these bills.

 

  • CS/CS/HB 389 – Money Services Businesses

  • CS/CS/HB 423 – Building Regulation

  • CS/CS/CS/HB 749 – Fraud Prevention

  • CS/CS/HB 837 – Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program

  • CS/CS/CS/HB 959 – Department of Financial Services

  • CS/HB 1023 – Insolvent Insurers

  • CS/HB 6513 – Relief of Kareem Hawari by the Osceola County School Board

  • CS/CS/HB 7001 – Implementation of the Constitutional Prohibition Against Lobbying by a Public Officer

  • HB 7003 – Implementation of the Constitutional Prohibition Against Lobbying by a Former Justice or Judge

 

