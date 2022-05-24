New Industry-Leading NFT Marketplace Built by ARC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Boasting an array of features that surpass every competing platform available today, ARC has announced the completion and imminent public release of its proprietary NFT Marketplace. This is yet another cutting-edge addition to ARC’s ever-growing suite of products, representing a giant leap forwards in their mission to disrupt the blockchain technology industry status quo.
Mr TJ Dunham, ARC’s Founder & CEO, said: “NFT Marketplaces have been struggling to live up to the vision of Web 3, that is, until now. ARC has answered the call of the global NFT community and is forging a new path to unlock the potential for true mass adoption.”
Built on Ethereum, the ARC NFT Marketplace will allow NFT artists and projects to create & list their pieces with zero up-front transaction fees or gas costs. This just-in-time minting technology will be a huge benefit for the global NFT community and considerably improve access to the NFT industry by removing this financial barrier to entry. Bulk minting is also fully integrated, allowing the effortless upload, creation, and listing of hundreds or thousands of pieces from a single file, also with zero up-front transaction fees or gas costs. Eleven file types are supported including video & 3D models.
The ARC NFT Marketplace is also featuring the industry’s lowest standard transaction fees by far, at just 1%. That’s a considerable saving of 50% to 60% over what’s currently charged by incumbent platforms. On this topic, TJ added: “ARC is demonstrating the inefficiency that currently prevails in the NFT industry by not only greatly cutting fees, but also giving half of our revenue back to ARC Token holders, while simultaneously being able to provide better technology and service to the global NFT community after only three months of product development.” Indeed, 50% of the ARC NFT Marketplace’s revenue will be shared back to holders of the ARC Token via a market buy-back and staking mechanism.
When ARC’s NFT Marketplace launches to the public at the end of the month it will deliver an impressive combination of features that’s unmatched by any other competitor platform available today, but even more importantly it will signal the start of a new era in the industry. ARC is answering the call of the NFT community for a platform that truly puts their interests front & center and is empowering individuals worldwide to seize the bright future that’s available thanks to the power of Web 3.
About ARC:
ARC is a blockchain technology solutions provider that’s building best-in-class software to enable easy access to the entire industry. The company’s multi-market aggregator will consolidate the entire cryptocurrency market, including decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and centralized exchanges. It will be powered by a world-first patented automatic smart contract generator. Users will be able to unlock the synergies and efficiencies that ARC offers via a single console, featuring a sleek and intuitive interface that can access any asset in just three clicks.
TJ Dunham
Mr TJ Dunham, ARC’s Founder & CEO, said: “NFT Marketplaces have been struggling to live up to the vision of Web 3, that is, until now. ARC has answered the call of the global NFT community and is forging a new path to unlock the potential for true mass adoption.”
Built on Ethereum, the ARC NFT Marketplace will allow NFT artists and projects to create & list their pieces with zero up-front transaction fees or gas costs. This just-in-time minting technology will be a huge benefit for the global NFT community and considerably improve access to the NFT industry by removing this financial barrier to entry. Bulk minting is also fully integrated, allowing the effortless upload, creation, and listing of hundreds or thousands of pieces from a single file, also with zero up-front transaction fees or gas costs. Eleven file types are supported including video & 3D models.
The ARC NFT Marketplace is also featuring the industry’s lowest standard transaction fees by far, at just 1%. That’s a considerable saving of 50% to 60% over what’s currently charged by incumbent platforms. On this topic, TJ added: “ARC is demonstrating the inefficiency that currently prevails in the NFT industry by not only greatly cutting fees, but also giving half of our revenue back to ARC Token holders, while simultaneously being able to provide better technology and service to the global NFT community after only three months of product development.” Indeed, 50% of the ARC NFT Marketplace’s revenue will be shared back to holders of the ARC Token via a market buy-back and staking mechanism.
When ARC’s NFT Marketplace launches to the public at the end of the month it will deliver an impressive combination of features that’s unmatched by any other competitor platform available today, but even more importantly it will signal the start of a new era in the industry. ARC is answering the call of the NFT community for a platform that truly puts their interests front & center and is empowering individuals worldwide to seize the bright future that’s available thanks to the power of Web 3.
About ARC:
ARC is a blockchain technology solutions provider that’s building best-in-class software to enable easy access to the entire industry. The company’s multi-market aggregator will consolidate the entire cryptocurrency market, including decentralized finance, NFT marketplaces, and centralized exchanges. It will be powered by a world-first patented automatic smart contract generator. Users will be able to unlock the synergies and efficiencies that ARC offers via a single console, featuring a sleek and intuitive interface that can access any asset in just three clicks.
TJ Dunham
ARC
contact@arc.market
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other