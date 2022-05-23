ZincSearch Announces $3.6M Funding Round to Redefine Log Analytics Search Engines

Prabhat Sharma - Founder & CEO of ZincSearch ZincSearch

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZincSearch, the company redefining search engine technology, today announced a $3.6M seed funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners with participation from Dell Technologies Capital, Secure Octane, Cardinia Ventures and technology leaders including Anand Babu Periasamy, Balaji Parimi, Rob Skillington, Anshu Sharma, Luke Kim, Awais Nemat, Dan Pinto, and Alex Gallegos. Abhishek Sharma, managing director at Nexus Venture Partners, will also join the ZincSearch Board of Directors.

Unstructured data is an incredibly valuable business asset. However as organizations experience massive influxes of unstructured data from disparate sources, extracting full value from their data becomes more difficult. Zinc, a next generation, private search engine from ZincSearch, brings order to the chaos, enabling organizations to quickly and effectively query their datasets and extract actionable insight.

Founded by Prabhat Sharma, a former solutions architect at AWS, ZincSearch was born from a realization that major enterprise customers were experiencing significant cost and maintainability challenges in querying and managing their data. Most organizations rely on legacyware like Elasticsearch, which was built more than a decade ago, on expensive hosted services. Zinc addresses these challenges through a single, binary, low resource-consuming executable built in a modern language with no dependencies.

“Almost every company that I have talked to, have complained to me about their log storage complexity and cost.” said Prabhat Sharma, founder, ZincSearch. “With ELK stack on one side and expensive hosted solutions - majority of them with Elasticsearch underneath - on other side, we needed a modern easy to use and cost effective solution that solves the problem in an elegant way. ZincSearch provides a modern search platform that alleviates the log search and analytics problem.”

Initially an open source project on GitHub, Zinc has amassed more than 7,900 GitHub stars in just five months, making it one of the fastest-growing open source enterprise projects of the last 12-months.

Zinc is built on the premise that setting up and running a search engine should not require countless valuable man hours. A modern search engine should be lightweight and not consume exorbitant resources, limiting costs and ensuring peak performance. Zinc deploys in under two minutes on a server or laptop via a single, binary executable with no dependencies. Zinc is built on a modern technology stack of Go and VueJS that allow for fast development through rapid iteration, and easy operations along with low resource utilization for users. Zinc also has much lower resource requirements compared to its competitors.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Prabhat,'' said Abhishek Sharma, Managing Director, Nexus Venture Partners. “Machine-generated data volumes are exploding. There are growing complaints that current log search solutions are complex and bloated. Their pricing is misaligned with value. Developers are in dire need of a powerful log search solution that’s easy to set up, fast time to value, cost-efficient, and scalable. We believe ZincSearch can become a game-changer here.”

Technology teams typically use search engines to index gigabytes, terabytes, or even petabytes of logs and search for the errors or issues that impact applications. Unfortunately due to the rising costs of storage - disk-based storage generally costs ten times more than S3-based storage in a cluster due to replication requirements - and the inefficiency of search engines, teams today often have to compromise on the amount of logs they can store, creating incomplete data sets. Zinc supports object storage as the primary means of storage for distributed search.

About ZincSearch

Initially an open source project built by ex-Amazon architect Prabhat Sharma after years of hearing customers complain about the cost, maintainability, and complexity of legacy search engines, ZincSearch is redefining search engine technology enabling anyone to deploy search engines and extract valuable, actionable insight from their data at the click of a button. One of the fastest-growing open source enterprise projects with more than 7,900 GitHub stars, ZincSearch is backed by Nexus Venture Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, and others. For more information, visit https://zincsearch.com

About Nexus Venture Partners

Nexus Venture Partners is a leading early-stage venture capital firm partnering with extraordinary entrepreneurs building product-first companies. With $2 billion under management, Nexus operates as one team across the US and India. Nexus portfolio includes Apollo.io, Aryaka, Clover Health, Delhivery, Druva, FingerprintJS, Hasura, H2O.ai, Infra Market, Kaltura, Mezi, MinIO, Observe.ai, Postman, Pubmatic, Quizizz, Rancher, Sibros, TileDB, Turtlemint, Unacademy, WhitehatJr, Zepto, and Zomato. For more information, visit www.nexusvp.com or follow @nexusvp on Twitter.

About Dell Technologies Capital

Dell Technologies Capital is the global venture capital investment arm of Dell Technologies. The DTC investment team backs passionate early-stage founders who push the envelope on technology innovation for enterprises. Investing at a pace in excess of $200M per year, the team has backed more than 130 startups with notable investments in companies including Arista Networks, Cylance, Docusign, Graphcore, Humio, JFrog, Minio, MongoDB, Netskope, Nutanix, Nuvia, Redis, RedLock, Twistlock, Xometry and Zscaler.. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, DTC also has offices in Boston and Israel. For more information, visit www.delltechnologiescapital.com.

Contact:

Prabhat Sharma

prabhat@zinclabs.i

