Dr. Jon Wilhelm has been invited to work at The World Games this summer in Birmingham, Alabama.

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jon Wilhelm of Pro Chiropractic has been invited to work at The World Games this summer in Birmingham, Alabama. This is an event recognized by the International Olympic Committee and is essentially the Summer Olympic Games for all of the sports that are looking for inclusion in the Summer Olympic Games. The World Games occur every four years.

This is a great opportunity for Dr. Wilhelm to share his knowledge and expertise with athletes across the US and some from other countries. This isn't the first time Dr. Wilhelm has been involved in an event like this either. Previously, he also completed the second half of the IBSF World Cup Tour, working with top Australian and British Bobsleigh Skeleton Athletes. Additionally, he attended the Mt Sac Relays for the 4th Consecutive Year, earlier in 2022.

Pro Chiropractic was created by Dr. Jon Wilhelm in Bozeman, Montana. In 2004, Dr. Wilhelm started his first clinic, which he quickly expanded in the next two years. As a second non-surgical rehabilitation and spinal decompression center, Big Sky Spinal Care Center, now Pro Physio, opened in 2006. Both Pro Chiropractic Manhattan and Pro Chiropractic Bozeman, both in Montana's beautiful Gallatin Valley, opened in 2012.

Dr. Wilhelm was born and raised in Circle, Montana, before moving to Bozeman when he was three years old. He's lived in Gallatin Valley since then. He then attended Life University's College of Chiropractic in Atlanta, GA, and Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis, MO, to complete his chiropractic education and internships. Dr. Wilhelm graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in 2004, first in his class and with accolades for clinical and academic performance.

Dr. Wilhelm is the only sports medicine chiropractor in SW Montana, with an MS in Sports Science and Rehabilitation and an ICSC in 2012. He is the only CCSP and CSCS-certified sports chiropractor in Montana. In addition, Dr. Wilhelm belongs to the International Federation of Sports Chiropractic (ICSC). He has been recognized as a Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician as a result of it (CCSP). Dr. Wilhelm is also certified in Advanced Graston Technique Provider, Fascial Manipulation, and Whiplash and Spinal Trauma.

Dr. Jon Wilhelm is a sports medicine specialist who assists players of all ages and skills in achieving their sporting goals and recovering from injuries more quickly. Members of the American Chiropractic Association, the American Chiropractic Sports Council, the American Chiropractic Association, the International Federation of Sports Chiropractic (FICS), the Montana Chiropractic Association, and the American Chiropractic Board of Sports Physicians. Doctor Wilhelm has worked with USA Gymnastics, USA Track & Field, USA Bobsled Skeleton, FICS, ACBP, and the American Chiropractic Association Sports Council as a team physician for Montana State University Athletics. While on the USOPC Medical Team in PyeongChang, Dr. Wilhelm was named 2018 ACA Sports Council Sports Chiropractor of the Year! Dr. Wilhelm remains an inimitable force, championing many firsts within the circles of Montana’s Chiropractors. For more information, please visit https://prochiromt.com/about-us/dr-jon-wilhelm/, or view Dr. Wilhelm’s featured interviews in Ideamensch or Inspirery.

