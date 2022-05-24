Replicon Kicks Off the 3rd Wave of Resourcing with Polaris PSA at RMI Symposium 2022

Replicon at Resource Management Global Symposium 2022

Replicon Explores The Future of Resourcing at Resource Management Global Symposium 2022.

REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replicon, with its mission to be an enabler and sponsor of the resourcing community, participated in and sponsored the Resource Management Global Symposium 2022, held in Dallas, by the Resource Management Institute on April 28 and 29, 2022. At the event, Replicon hosted a breakout session and a welcome reception for all the attendees of the event. The breakout session focused on why AI/ML is critical for the 3rd wave of resource management.

During this session, the participants explored how resource management has evolved from spreadsheets and ERP-driven processes to agile management to the automation of the decision-making process in the 3rd wave that is emerging today. With the hybrid workplace changing the dynamics of resource management, there is an increasing need for a resource intelligence platform.

This is where Polaris PSA comes in. Designed to be a self-driving professional services automation tool, Polaris PSA leverages machine learning (ML) models to identify the best resources or the most cost-effective resources for a project.

Utilizing such a resourcing system can enable organizations to realize targeted benefits like:

• Improved Margins With Cost-Optimized Resource Allocation - Improve the bottom line, the primary concern of any business, by locating and utilizing the most cost-effective resources for specific tasks or projects.

• Lean Real-Time Resourcing - Take resourcing to the next level by leveraging external resources on demand and by reducing reliance on internal resources.

• Collapsed Silos - With a single source of truth powered by a Resource Intelligence Platform, there are no information silos. Organizations gain 100% visibility into real-time data across the enterprise for resource, supply, demand and utilization.

• No Hidden Bench - Gain clear visibility into your resource pool to identify unbilled resources on client engagement and not available for billable projects.

• Target Utilization Exposure - Experience real-time visibility into billable targets and the corresponding utilization attained.

• Demand Fulfillment > 80-100% - Get the ability to fulfill demand at a much higher rate than what’s possible by fixing hidden bench issues, gaining real-time visibility into resource utilization, and leveraging resources across virtual and global supply chains.

“Today’s professional services organizations require a self-driving resource management solution to manage their global resources as their most important asset,” said Raj Narayanaswamy, co-CEO of Replicon Inc., the company that powers Polaris. “Now, with hybrid workforces increasingly becoming the norm, there is a need for advanced capabilities to help organizations overcome the resourcing challenges of the future and that is what Polaris PSA has been designed to do.”

About Polaris

Polaris has created a new category of self-driving solutions for Professional Services Automation (PSA) and Project Portfolio Management (PPM). For the first time, business leaders get intelligent help with decision-making as Polaris leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to do the heavy lifting, analyze real-time data, and deliver live recommendations on the best possible choices. Polaris has been created by the team at Replicon, the Time Intelligence® company, with over 25 years of industry leadership in enterprise time tracking software. Replicon supports thousands of customers across 70 countries, including SAS, NTT, NSC Global, Omnicom, and Aon. To learn more, please visit Polaris PSA.