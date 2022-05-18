2022-05-18 15:05:18.46 $100,000 Scratchers Prize Won in Pineville

2022-05-18 15:05:18.46

A Missouri Lottery player purchased a “$100,000 Casino Royale” Scratchers ticket at State Line Package and Tobacco, 14680 Route E in Pineville, and won a $100,000 top prize.

“$100,000 Casino Royale” is a $5 game with over $2.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including two other top prizes of $100,000.

Through Aug. 23, 2022, active Scratchers and Draw Games tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Out-of-the-Way Getaway Promotion” for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise prizes.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in McDonald County won more than $4.4 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $448,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $1.7 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed in McDonald County, visit MOLottery.com.

