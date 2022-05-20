Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the North Broward Hospital District

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Stacy Angier and Paul Tanner to the North Broward Hospital District.

Stacy Angier

Angier, of Margate, is the Principal at Abundant Life Christian Academy. She is a current board member for the Children’s Diagnostic and Treatment Center and the League of Christian Schools. Angier earned her bachelor’s degree from Miami Christian College and a master’s degree from Oral Roberts University.

Paul Tanner

Tanner, of Fort Lauderdale, is the Owner and Founder of Las Olas Capital Advisors. He is a board member for the Urban League of Broward County and sits on the Investment Committee of Broward Community Foundation. Tanner earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida Atlantic University.

