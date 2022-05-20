Project to Pave Interstate 90 from Mile 18 to Mile 23 to Start Soon

​A $6.4 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on approximately five miles of Interstate 90 in McKean and Summit townships, Erie County is scheduled to start next month.

The project will include milling, paving and concrete patch repairs from mile marker 18 to mile marker 23, including the Exit 18 ramps for (Route 832, Sterrettania) and the Interstate 79 interchange. Work will also include upgrades to drainage, guiderail, signing and pavement markings.

Construction is expected to begin June 5, 2022, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed by October 2022.

The project will require nighttime work from 8:00 PM to 8:00 AM Sundays through Fridays. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions, and anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

The contractor is Lindy Paving of Union City, PA. The contract cost is $6,394,847, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

The project is part of a plan to reconstruct or restore approximately 28 miles of I-90 in 10 years through a series of contracts. Work is currently underway to reconstruct from mile marker 3.5 and to near mile marker 10.5 and repave 10 miles of I-90 in Harborcreek, Greenfield and North East townships from the I-86 interchange to the New York state line.

Changes in traffic patterns and other information related to the projects can be found online at www.penndot.pa.gov/I90Projects.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

