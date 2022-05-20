Submit Release
Route 8 Lane Restrictions Begin Monday in Wilkinsburg

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 8 near the I-376 off-ramp in Wilkinsburg Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, May 23 weather permitting.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, single-lane, around-the-clock restrictions will occur on Route 8 between Route 30 and Brinton Road (Route 2051) in the area of the I-376 off-ramps. Crews will conduct inlet and pipe repairs. Work will continue through mid-June.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 11 including completed work and significant projects, is available at http://www.penndot.pa.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.  

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


