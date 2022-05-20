Route 8 Lane Restrictions Begin Monday in Wilkinsburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 8 near the I-376 off-ramp in Wilkinsburg Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, May 23 weather permitting.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, single-lane, around-the-clock restrictions will occur on Route 8 between Route 30 and Brinton Road (Route 2051) in the area of the I-376 off-ramps. Crews will conduct inlet and pipe repairs. Work will continue through mid-June.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

